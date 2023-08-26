  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Oliver Anthony 'aggravated' by conservative news and GOP politicians identifying with his song.

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
2,701
Reaction score
2,813


"It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news, trying to identify with me, like I'm one of them."

Viral music star Oliver Anthony feels frustration at the number of political figures and news outlets trying to 'identify' his song 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' with them.

In particular he thought it is funny that they played his song at the GOP presidential debate because "I wrote the song about those people," and "That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden."
 
KnightTemplar said:
Try that in a Small Town is much slicker, produced and promoted by professionals. It was designed to stir up controversy.

Rich men North of Richmond is rawer, coming across as the work of an enthusiastic amatuer. Which is a major part of it's appeal.

Both songs seem to have triggered Libtards, so they're on my gym playlist;)
Click to expand...

The real tragedy is that you're gonna have one less song in your triggering libtard playlist.

{<hhh]
 
PhitePhan said:
Yep, cause Joe Biden represents the true hard working blue-collar folks of America. He’s nothing like those dirty repugs who are lifelong politicians who’ve enriched themselves for decades at taxpayers’ expense.

<{chips}>
Click to expand...

He is talking about the shadow government and the "cabal". He is a semi-conspiracy theorist. Most of his songs have that theme. He talks about "minors on an island" and "eating bugs" etc etc.

He has a good voice but definitely needs to change up the themes of his songs.



This isn't too bad.
 
tastaylvr said:
He is talking about the shadow government and the "cabal". He is a semi-conspiracy theorist. Most of his songs have that theme. He talks about "minors on an island" and "eating bugs" etc etc.

He has a good voice but definitely needs to change up the themes of his songs.



This isn't too bad.
Click to expand...

So a career politician who has enriched himself over decades while promoting discriminatory ideas and policies ISNT part of this cabal?
 
For those of you who enjoy listening to his music I suggest this video of one of his latest performances.

 
PhitePhan said:
So a career politician who has enriched himself over decades while promoting discriminatory ideas and policies ISNT part of this cabal?
Click to expand...

It is not my opinion but that is how they think

they think joe Biden is just the face
 
tastaylvr said:
It is not my opinion but that is how they think

they think joe Biden is just the face
Click to expand...
Well sure, it’s pretty obvious that the RNC and DNC vet politicians and decide who can be elected and who can’t.

As such, Biden is “just the face” of the cabal, as would be any of the schmoes vying for the Rebublican nomination. Weird that he chose to specifically exclude Biden the way he did.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,268
Messages
55,682,388
Members
174,891
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top