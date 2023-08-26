



"It's aggravating seeing people on conservative news, trying to identify with me, like I'm one of them."



Viral music star Oliver Anthony feels frustration at the number of political figures and news outlets trying to 'identify' his song 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' with them.



In particular he thought it is funny that they played his song at the GOP presidential debate because "I wrote the song about those people," and "That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden."