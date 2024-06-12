  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Oldman jones

orca

orca

P4P #1 Machida fan
@Black
Joined
Apr 20, 2017
Messages
5,044
Reaction score
1,453
fun fact jones has been fighting pro in mma (2008) longer than stipe

became a champion in only 6 fights ( 3 months time )
been fighting the best of the best ( LHW was the most competitive and the best division ) but not now


stipe fought pro in 2010
today stipe took a time off
he is 2-1 in his last 3 fights with wins over nganou and dc
same as jon who took a time off

jones mma record 27-1
stipe 20-4
so whos technicaly older?

these are fun facts i wanted to share
to all those mma newbie fans here
 
Last edited:
Older Stipe, more miles on his body? quite possibly Jones.
 
funny-grumpy-old-man-warning-sign-beer-mug.jpg
 
Substance Abuse said:
Cherry picktogram Jones would wait a decade to fight Stipe at this point.

Here's a reminder of Jones' privilege. Never forget.

Click to expand...

Absolute clown show. Jones was well within his rights to respond like a douche, but Dana should have called him out.
 
How did Jones get a title shot in 6 months when he started fighting in 2008 and won the title in 2011? Oh nevermind you meant 3 years.
 
orca said:
fun fact jones has been fighting pro in mma (2008) longer than stipe

became a champion in only 6 fights ( 3 months time )
been fighting the best of the best ( LHW was the most competitive and the best division ) but not now


stipe fought pro in 2010
today stipe took a time off
he is 2-1 in his last 3 fights with wins over nganou and dc
same as jon who took a time off

jones mma record 27-1
stipe 20-4
so whos technicaly older?

these are fun facts i wanted to share
to all those mma newbie fans here
Click to expand...
Stipe is technically older AND he also has more mileage because he made a living in the HW division trading bombs with the big boys, not baby leg kicks with middleweights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
Stipe has a chance in this fight
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Ludwig von Mises
Ludwig von Mises

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,220
Messages
55,679,859
Members
174,892
Latest member
amaralsyed

Share this page

Back
Top