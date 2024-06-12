Oldman jones

orca
fun fact jones has been fighting pro in mma (2008) longer than stipe
became a champion in only 6 fights ( 3 months time )
been fighting the best of the best ( LHW was the most competitive and the best division ) but not now
stipe fought pro in 2010
today stipe took a time off
he is 2-1 in his last 3 fights with wins over nganou and dc
same as jon who took a time off
jones mma record 27-1
stipe 20-4
so whos technicaly older?
these are fun facts i wanted to share
to all those mma newbie fans here
