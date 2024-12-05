Jones best wins

I was remembering Jones fights in the UFC from the 2010's mostly and went through every win methodically to see what the top 4 were, I have to say that many were undersized compared to Jones and some were at the tail end of their careers like Shogun, Rampage while others were ok like Sonnen, Bonner, Gusmao etc and the 4 I came up with were 1. Cormier first fight 2. Gustaffson first fight although I thought he lost still though I count it as his 2nd best win 3. Rashad at the time Evans was a top fighter and I always thought of him as a great win 4. Glover not much to explain here, Glover is a tough guy and top ranked fighter and that is backed up by him going 5 rounds with Jones.



A lot of people would probably say why the hell wouldn't you include Stipe and I just can't get over the fact of Stipe being inactive for 3 years, too bad because Stipe would have been his number 1 win of his career had he at least been active.
 
All of em except OSP, Reyes, Smith and the Brazilian with the hammer stamped on his chest.
 
Nobody is going to ask why you didn't include grandpa Stipe lmao.

He was literally just a "legacy" padding name. 43 year old full time fireman that was retired from MMA for half a decade, didn't even want to be there, and was over the moon to go back to his quiet retirement once it was over. Stipe was plucked from his care home to pad Jon's record and add to his accolades, that's it.
 
