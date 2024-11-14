  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Older gamers, have you noticed a decline in your gaming skills? 30+

I used to play multiplayer FPS games a TON when I was younger and was pretty decent at them, starting from the original CS and Battlefield but recently I feel like my pace/style of play is a lot slower now. My hand-eye coordination is no longer what it once was. I’m no longer able to focus too much on “twitch-style” gameplay.
I think past a certain point, your dexterity and reaction time and vision do get worse. Specially reaction times. Evidence has shown the eye-hand coordination speed decreases with aging. It starts increasing latency around 25 years old and goes “down” from there. Ofc not everyone goes down at the same rate. Some people are still on top at their 30s-35s but still are slower than they were at their teens.


its-official-old.gif
 
Not yet, not in games I like anyways .. but when I try to pick up fifa or mlb the show and try to remember all the buttons and combos and shit I have to go back to simple or classic mode on those type games
 
I recently got back into the FGC and my reaction time definitely isn't what it use to be. I doubt I'll ever be as good as I use to be in a lot of these fighting games I use to play but I think a big part of it is not having the time to grind out getting good like I use too. I'm not a young single 20sum year old putting hours learning match ups in ranked. I'm in my 30s married trying to focus on online matches while having 3 kids running around in front of me.
 
Nah, mid-30s and better than ever @ counter-strike. A consistent 150-160 ms reaction time.
 
iNoScopedJFK said:
Sounds similar to my life lol I used to purchase so many fighting games especially Namco/Capcom fg, but the time to learn the game while having young kids, world, and marriage life is damn near impossible. I just play simple-ass-ranked Pocket Fighters on Fightcade for fighting games these days.

 
I'm terrible at games now (I'm 40) - my reaction time has slowed considerably. Admittedly, I don't play games nearly as often as I used to, but it is almost laughable how bad I am at games that require a quick response time.
 
I would absolutely wreck my 21 year old self at guitar hero. Used to struggle at medium. Now I’m running a train on expert.
 
I'm 43 and I don't play too Many first person shooters because I do feel my reaction time has slowed down however a lot more games are now PC and console cross play. I'm strictly a console guy trying to play against cats using a gaming mouse to merk me while I'm using a joystick. So I think it's a combination a slow reaction time and people having a mouse versus controller.
 
I would say (At 39) my skills haven't declined a whole lot and my reactions are still sharp. The thing is I have way less patience than I did when I was younger and am quicker to get pissed off. Lack of patience is the main thing that throws off my game. Also in my teens I could play Counterstrike or Day of Deat for 10 hours straight no problem, and invest hundreds of hours into them, whereas nowadays for the most part I play games for like an hour or two hours before I take a break to do something else.

I blame the Steam backlog mentality where I want to get games finished quickly so I can move on to one of the 30 other games I have lined up, so that I can work on my 200+ game wishlist. In a way it kind of makes gaming feel like a chore
 
I quit gaming in 2013 I think Xbox 360 was around then.
 
No, I've gotten better. I've also noticed players older than me are good. I've heard some players take Adderall which helps apparently.
 
I'm 38 and I feel like my reflexes are as sharp as ever though my body has accrued some damage. In fact I'm surprised by how good my reactions still are. I just don't have the time nor inclination to put in the kind of time it takes to stay sharp.
 
