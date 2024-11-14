I would say (At 39) my skills haven't declined a whole lot and my reactions are still sharp. The thing is I have way less patience than I did when I was younger and am quicker to get pissed off. Lack of patience is the main thing that throws off my game. Also in my teens I could play Counterstrike or Day of Deat for 10 hours straight no problem, and invest hundreds of hours into them, whereas nowadays for the most part I play games for like an hour or two hours before I take a break to do something else.



I blame the Steam backlog mentality where I want to get games finished quickly so I can move on to one of the 30 other games I have lined up, so that I can work on my 200+ game wishlist. In a way it kind of makes gaming feel like a chore