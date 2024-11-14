payton
I used to play multiplayer FPS games a TON when I was younger and was pretty decent at them, starting from the original CS and Battlefield but recently I feel like my pace/style of play is a lot slower now. My hand-eye coordination is no longer what it once was. I’m no longer able to focus too much on “twitch-style” gameplay.
I think past a certain point, your dexterity and reaction time and vision do get worse. Specially reaction times. Evidence has shown the eye-hand coordination speed decreases with aging. It starts increasing latency around 25 years old and goes “down” from there. Ofc not everyone goes down at the same rate. Some people are still on top at their 30s-35s but still are slower than they were at their teens.
