Old rigger start on weight pile

So haven't really lifted since I was a kid but stayed fit and always worked very physical jobs. Supplemented in a 3 mile run some dumbbell snatches, curls n called it good. Recently hard living caught up to me n found myself eating beans and running a track lifting cable weights and bodyweight training. Last three months I pushed myself into great cardio shape with sprints edt training w cabled and kettlebell routines with 35lb bells. I read ppt and beyond bodybuilding and just got to a place where I have a power rack n free weights and a decent diet. Looking to get strong and look like it to. My goal is to be working with weights above 350lb on the big 3. I'm 40 years old 6'1 205 as of today. I would love for experienced lifter (400+ deaders) to let me know if this program looks ok
 
I'm finding where I'm at as I start my 1st cycle 15 minute warm up of pull ups calf raises abs n burpies
Day 1: squat 135+6+3/ 185+5/ 205+5+5/ 9 sets
Bench 135+6+4/ 185+6+5 9 sets
Aux. Lifts ladder pull ups 123456 3456 3456
REST

Day 2 deadlift 135+5+3/ 185+5+2/ 235+3+3/ 225+5/ 9 sets volume5890
Aux. Lifts shrugs 9 sets pull ups 123457 123456 12345 1234 1234 tri extensions and power rack curls
REST
Day 3: incline bench 135+6/ 145+5/ 155+5
Flat bench. 155+6/ 185+5/ 195+5+4
Squat 155+5/ 185+5/ 210+5+4
Goblet squats 60+12+3
Aux. Lifts pullover and dumbbell press
REST
Day 4: sumo deads 135+6/ 155+6/ 185+6
Deadlift: 205+5/ 245+3+3/ 235+5+2
Flat bench: 185+5/ 205+5+2/195+5+2
Standing OHP: 90+9/ 105+9/ 115+6/ 115+9+2
Aux. Lifts lateral raises, rope face pulls pullups, upright rows
My REST is between 2 n 5 minutes on main lifts and 1 n 2 minutes for aux lifts. Gonna work my way to 3 rep maxes on main3 lifts then wave the cycle back to 10 lb more than original starting weight. I lift alone and have been injured in the past so I think leaving a rep in the tank is wise for me as I have no urge to compete at anything anymore
 
Feeling strong and motivated. Can't wait for squat day tomorrow. Conditioning maintenance this morning though 10 minutes of stretching then started the stop watch. All circuits done with about a minutes rest between try to do all exercises no rest but 12 manly snarling steps around the kettle bell often ocure

Circuit 1- body weight squat variations/ 6 reps
+3 Pushup variations/6 reps
Toe touch variations/ 6 reps
Dead hang pull ups / 6 reps

Circuit 2- burpies/ 9 reps
+3. Sit up press w/ 2 10lb plates/ 12 reps

Circuit 3- 35lb kettle bell
+2 one arm swings/ 9 per arm
One arm cleans/ 9 per
One arm snatches/ 9 per

Circuit 4- 35lb kettle bell (this one was to catch my breath)
+1. 2 arm swings/ 18 reps
9 35lb sit up presses

Circuit 6. 30lb kb
+1. One arm swings/ 9 per arm
One arm cleans/ 9
One arm snatches/9
40 minutes in. Skipped Turkish gitups and absolutely wheel

Vanity super sets all 3 sets a piece 12 reps

Tricep rope pushes 60lb ss /
 
Friday 9-15. 10 minute warm up

Renegade lunges
10lb/6 reps
25lb/6
30/6

Squats
135+9
160+6
185+5
225+5 reps+3 sets felt off after 1st set put on belt 3d set felt strong
215+5 reps + 3 sets. No belt

Barbell split squats
45lb/9 reps
67lb/9
77/9

Barbell lunges
77lb/5
87/5

Ab wheel
15+2 sets
21+1set

Kneeling crunches
60lb/15 reps 2 sets both side oblique
70lb crunch +20

Felt yesterday's kettle bell work in my hips more than I thought I would skipped hise shrugs but will do them sunday
 
9-17 sore this morning but had a great day. Had to wait for some jacked mode type dude to get done with a power rack. He offered to let me bench with him but I figured I'd wait and he moved fast.

Good mornings
30lb×6
30×9
60×9

One leg dl
60lb × 6reps × 2 sets

Dead lift
135×6
185×4
225×3
255×3×2sets
245×5

Flat bench
135×5
155×5
185×4
215×4 lost form and didn't feel good on shoulder. Racked it a rep early then stayed tight on the next set
215×5
205×5×2sets

Incline bench
185×5×4 sets
155×9

Bent lat raises 30lb dumbells
9 reps 5 sets
7 reps 4 sets

Went on a steep walk for an hour tonight after work. Keept a hard charge
 
10 minute warn up
1-5 pull up ladder dead hang chest to bar super set with 5 sets calf raises

Squats
135lb ×6 reps
155×5
195×4
225×2
235×5×3sets
225×5×2sets

Hamstrings and chest were sore still from Sundays workout but squats felt like I'm hitting proper form now and felt good today unlike bench
135lb×5reps
155×5
165×2
195×2
225×3×2sets
155×9×2 explosive tight form

5 sets of power rack curls super set with ZPress

2 sets of 20 about wheel and 3 sets of 12 Roman chair zit ups
 
Day off work. Got up ate breakfast, took a nap ate lunch and was got the itch. To lifting cycles been going good in the third week I'm already blowing up and feeling strong! Figured I'd hit a EMOM workout to keep my conditioning up

10 minute warm up

1 min figure 8 between legs with 45lb kb. ×2

EMOM light shadow boxing or walking during rest

Rd 1- 5 minutes
10 buries
20 one arm swings 30lb kb
20 cleans
20 snatches
10 buries
Took an exportation phone call for 5 minutes

Round 2- 10 minutes EMOM
10 buries
202 2arm swings 45lb kb
20 snatches
20 cleans
15 rotating swings
×2
4 minute rest
Round 3- 10 minutes
10 ab wheels
5 hanging pull-ups 10 squats
20 rotating swings 30lb kb
20 cleans
10 ab wheel
5 pull-ups 10 squats
20 2arm swings 45llb
20 rotating swings 45lb kettlebell. HARD
10 ab wheel
20 swings 45lb bell.

Was gonna work on Turkish get ups and this squat rolling sit up I do but some dudes showed up for there bro workout so I left early. Heart rate was over 130 when I stopped so I think I accomplished the maintenence I was looking for. Woulda really loved to go tromp up these hills for about 45 minutes to finish my heart work but no such luck as of yet
 
10 minute warm up
Pull up ss with calf raises 3-5-12

Good mornings
30lb×5
45lb×9

Dead lifts
135lb × 5 reps
165×5
185×3 (shoulda did 5 not enough warm up)
225×2
267×3×3sets
255×5×2 sets

Sumo deals
225lb×5reps×3sets

Shrugs
275lb 9×2sets
300×9×2
320×7. Gona buy a set of raps today. Grip was failing me traps needed more

Pull-ups 3 sets of 12

Rear delt raises 20lb dumbels 9reps 5 sets
Super set w/ hammer curls 20lb×12×3
40lb×9×2

3 sets of 6 leg raises toes to bar. Little pinch in lower back hope nothing comes of it
 
Haven't slept well but drank a bunch of coffee after my 10 hrs work day put on great southern trendkill and had a much better workout than I thought I was gonna have

Warm up body weight Squats, push-ups, calf raises, pullups

Squats
135lb×6reps
165×5
205×5
225×2
245×5×3sets w belt
235×5×2 no belt. Feels better with no belt for some reason. Maybe I'm belting up to tight

Bench
135×5
165×5
205×5
225×2
225×1
235×1
235 with towel on chest 2-3
No towel 1-2
245×1

Had to stop there wanted to unrack 260 a couple times and do skull crunchers but ran out time. 245 went up easy for a 1 but I don't have a spotter or 2.5lb weights. Think I'm gonna wave my Bench cycle back and up the volume next session
 
Old injury in backs been bugging me. Waved weight back. Focuse warm up. Push-ups- bw Squats calves. Pull ups, 3-6-9-12-6-7-8-9 ss with good mornings bw×12-30×9-60×6×3 sets
Deadlift
135×5
155×5
185×5
205×5×5

Push press
95lb×9reps
115×5
135×5×5sets
First time doing these in the past few decades with a barbell so working on technique still

Skull crunches superset with lateral raises 3 sets
Ezbar curls and rope push down 3 sets. Back feels better after workout. I'll see tomorrow the reality of that
 
Wanted to test my squat with twos and ones but figured with my whole monthes practice with a barbell on these lifts it would be far more beneficial to wave the weights back and up the volume to practice form a little more and get some knee sleeves for my old man knee before I start chasing bigger weights. Also studied my journal and think I've come up with a little better routine now that I'm getting comfortable with these lifts
 
Calvs, bw Squats, push-ups, pull ups and kettle bell swings and abs for a 30 minute warm up.

Renegade lunges
Bw×12
30×12
35×12

Front squats- (first time doing them. WOW! Gonna do em every squat day
135lb×6reps×3sets

Back Squats-
165×6
185×6
205×5
215×5×5sets

Walking lunges
75×10
105×10×2sets
 
Wanna thank the guys that frequent there logs. I use to log here 15 years ago when I combat training and remember some of the logs. And couldn't believe how much weight some of yall throw around. Alot of what I'm doing I got hip to in here by looking through others logs. It also helps motivate.

Bw squats, push-ups, calvs, 1-9 ladder pull up and 2 sets of goodmornings for a warm up

Sumo deadlift
135lb×5
165×6
185×6
215×5×5 sets

Bench
135×6
155×6
165×6
175×6×6
Really worked on form and explosion from the pause

Bent rows
135×8×5sets

Tate press
20lb dumbells× 12 to light
40lb dumbells ×9. Hurt bum rotator cuff. Probly not gonna do this press again... getting old sucks
 
Man sorry about your rotator cuff. I agree getting old is pretty lame.
 
Sunday 10-1 I think
15 minute warm up push-ups bw squats pull-ups calf raises and dynamic stretching, and kettlebell swings

Renegade lunges
Bw×12
30lb×14
35×16

Front squats
135lb×6×2sets
145x6reps

Back squats
175x6
195x6
215x6
225x6x5sets

Push press
115x7
135x6
145x5x2

Incline bench
155x6
175x6x4sets
Bent lateral raises,kneeling crunches, neck work
 
10 minutes bw squats push-ups and stretching.
Pull ups 3-6-9-12-15. Ss on one leg calf raises and 3 sets of good mornings

Stiff leg deaf lift 135×5×3sets

Dead lift
155x6
177x6
199x6
210x6
225x6x3sets all beltless
225x5x2. Playing with belt and working on form long pause on every rep

Shrugs
245x7
275x7
317x7
340x10
Put on wraps couldn't grip 360x9

Chin ups 12x3sets

Hammer curls
30lb dumbellsx12
40s x9x2

Hanging leg raises 6x3
 
Wooo. Turned up the. Volume!!!! Hatebreed on my long mid day break.
15 minute warm up. Went hard at calvs and dive bomb pushups. 1-7 ladder pullups and slow stretch bw squats 6counts.
Bench press
136x5
155x5
175x5
195x3
Unraked 275 and held for 9 sec. X3 sets
225 towel bench 3-2-2

Renegade lunge
Bwx12x3sets

Front squat
135x6
145x6x2sets

Squat
185x6
205x6
215x6
225x5
235x5x5. Worked with belt last 2 sets. High set placement with belt is starting to feel more comfortable.

Bench
185x5x3sets
185x6-9. Got a good second pause on all presses today

5 sets rope face pulls superset with rope pushdowns. Workout took forever, hope all the work produces results. Felt good
 
Finally had the chance for a hike again today. Only got about 4 hrs of sleep last night n my cns feels in need of recovery but made it to the summit. Had my friend take a pic. Definitely looking stouter in only a month of lifting and eating a ton 2 hr hikeIMG_20231006_163729~2.jpg
 
Dive bomb pushups 3-6-9 ladder pullups n be squats

Good mornings
Bwx9
30lbx6
35x6x2sets
60x6

Sumo deadlift
155x5
175x5
205x5
215x5
225x5x5

Push press
80x9
135x6
145x3
155x5
145x5

Suitcase deadlift
135x6x3 that's 3 each arm to make 6
Incline bench
135x5
185x5x5. Almost failed on 4th set removed pause on last set

Power rack curls 12 to 7 reps super set with 20lb situp press 12 reps. 5sets

2 hrs I'm drained but only legs next lifting day
 
