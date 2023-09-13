Old rigger start on weight pile

Rigg9
So haven't really lifted since I was a kid but stayed fit and always worked very physical jobs. Supplemented in a 3 mile run some dumbbell snatches, curls n called it good. Recently hard living caught up to me n found myself eating beans and running a track lifting cable weights and bodyweight training. Last three months I pushed myself into great cardio shape with sprints edt training w cabled and kettlebell routines with 35lb bells. I read ppt and beyond bodybuilding and just got to a place where I have a power rack n free weights and a decent diet. Looking to get strong and look like it to. My goal is to be working with weights above 350lb on the big 3. I'm 40 years old 6'1 205 as of today. I would love for experienced lifter (400+ deaders) to let me know if this program looks ok