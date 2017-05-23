  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Ohhhh SNAP - Tabby's star (Dyson sphere candidate) dimming again!

S

Saltynuts

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jan 2, 2015
Messages
112
Reaction score
0
http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/alien-megastructure-star-acting-again-180963411/

I love it how if you ask scientists if they think there is life out there, they are almost all like "yep, definitely, to think we are alone in the cosmos is nuts.". But then you ask them if they think this might be life creating these dimming effects, they are almost all like "very unlikely, almost certainly a natural phenomenon". LOLOL, c'mon dudes, what do you TRULY believe?
 
Smithsonian crew checking in
Space crew checking in

Love me some Dyson vacuums as well crew checking in
 
The reason why, most scientists don't think this is caused by other life is not enough data. And to build a Dyson sphere they would have to be considerably advanced and aside from the dimming no other sign of life in that system, iirc.
 
"The reason why, most scientists don't think this is caused by other life is not enough data."


Huh? Not enough data doesn't point against signs of intelligent life, it simply does not point one way or the other.

"And to build a Dyson sphere they would have to be considerably advanced "

Yea, so? Maybe they are considerably advanced lol.

"and aside from the dimming no other sign of life in that system, iirc."

Not sure what other signs of life we could reasonably be expected to find from the system at that distance, I just don't know.

Thanks!
 
There are no Dyson spheres. They would not make sense. Would require too much matter and 100 other things. Interstellar travel would be a much better option.
 
Amerikuracana said:
There are no Dyson spheres. They would not make sense. Would require too much matter and 100 other things. Interstellar travel would be a much better option.
Click to expand...


Well, even if I give you that there are not any full Dyson spheres, what is at issue here is indeed not a full Dyson sphere, hence we see the dimming (a full Dyson sphere would surround the entire planet, hence no dimming). A partial Dyson sphere makes complete sense. Think if we start putting solar panels in space to collect extra sunlight. Lots and lots of them. Connected. Wa-la, a partial Dyson sphere.

However, do you realize there is enough matter on silly little small Earth to form a sphere around the sun, correct? I don't know how thick, but there is.
 
Occam's razor suggests the simple answer is the best. Something orbiting the star is the simplest explanation.
 
Saltynuts said:
Not sure what other signs of life we could reasonably be expected to find from the system at that distance, I just don't know.

Thanks!
Click to expand...

Some form of artificial radiation would be one thing.
 
"Occam's razor suggests the simple answer is the best. Something orbiting the star is the simplest explanation."

LOL! Yes, *something* orbiting the star is correct, kind of like, maybe a partial Dyson sphere? :)
 
rj144 said:
Some form of artificial radiation would be one thing.
Click to expand...


But could we realistically be expected to see artificial radiation at its distance from us? It is over 1,200 light years away. We can see the star light very faintly because its being powered by, oh, you know, an entire star. But I would guess we couldn't detect mundane artificial radiation at that distance (and of course there is no reason to think they would beam something at us at super high power, given that they can't plausably know humans are here).
 
Maybe it's getting ready to enter a solar event previously undocumented in the history of the cosmos.

Wouldn't it be fun if it froze, and became a giant egg that a celestial space monster burst out of? One that liked trip-hop and reruns of All in the Family and Gunsmoke?! And he came to earth just for his fixes. He could live on the moon and protect us from invaders. We can name him Forgletits and teach him origami.

Fuck I'm high...
 
Saltynuts said:
Well, even if I give you that there are not any full Dyson spheres, what is at issue here is indeed not a full Dyson sphere, hence we see the dimming (a full Dyson sphere would surround the entire planet, hence no dimming). A partial Dyson sphere makes complete sense. Think if we start putting solar panels in space to collect extra sunlight. Lots and lots of them. Connected. Wa-la, a partial Dyson sphere.

However, do you realize there is enough matter on silly little small Earth to form a sphere around the sun, correct? I don't know how thick, but there is.
Click to expand...

I just did the calculation. To build a Dyson Sphere at around the mean orbital radius of the Earth, 1 cm thick, would require more than 2.5 x's the volume of the Earth itself. So, know we can't use the Earth to build a Dyson Sphere.
 
Amerikuracana said:
There are no Dyson spheres. They would not make sense. Would require too much matter and 100 other things. Interstellar travel would be a much better option.
Click to expand...

I agree. A Dyson Sphere is an entirely imaginary human creation. We have ZERO understanding of how an alien intellect will go about harnessing energy. It is possible that they would not even need to create anything of that size.
 
rj144 said:
I just did the calculation. To build a Dyson Sphere at around the mean radius of the Earth, 1 cm thick, would require more than 2.5 x's the volume of the Earth itself. So, know we can't use the Earth to build a Dyson Sphere.
Click to expand...

I never said we could use the Earth to build a Dyson sphere. I said there was enough matter in the Earth to surround the Sun. So take your 1cm and make it .33 cm and it would surround the sun. Enough to build a practical Dyson sphere? Of course not. But there is way, way more mass in the solar system than is needed to do so.
 
liljoe said:
I agree. A Dyson Sphere is an entirely imaginary human creation. We have ZERO understanding of how an alien intellect will go about harnessing energy. It is possible that they would not even need to create anything of that size.
Click to expand...


Why you guys keep going on and on about why you think there are no Dyson spheres is beyond me. This is not what is even the "it is advanced life" proposal is saying - they are saying it might be a partial Dyson sphere, much, much MUCH less than a full Dyson sphere. Like I said, start putting tons and tons of solar panels in space and you could get something that explains the dimming.
 
" It is possible that they would not even need to create anything of that size."

Sure. But if it is *possible* they would not even need to create anything of that size, then it must follow that it is *possible* that they would! And even *more possible* that they would build something similar, but on a much smaller scale (a partial Dyson sphere)!
 
it's just the remnants of alderaan passing in front of it's star.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Iron Mang
Social Conversation: They’re made out of meat
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
High Test With da Best
High Test With da Best

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,855
Messages
55,721,365
Members
174,911
Latest member
vera2

Share this page

Back
Top