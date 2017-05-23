Ohhhh SNAP - Tabby's star (Dyson sphere candidate) dimming again!

"The reason why, most scientists don't think this is caused by other life is not enough data."





Huh? Not enough data doesn't point against signs of intelligent life, it simply does not point one way or the other.



"And to build a Dyson sphere they would have to be considerably advanced "



Yea, so? Maybe they are considerably advanced lol.



"and aside from the dimming no other sign of life in that system, iirc."



Not sure what other signs of life we could reasonably be expected to find from the system at that distance, I just don't know.



Thanks!