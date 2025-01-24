(i know will guys wondt believe, but i swear it's was a woman) Athleast i think!

Understand the difference between selfishness and self-love!

Selfishness is just thinking about yourself and not caring about others, doing everything just for your own good or going over everything without worrying about other people.Acting selfishly means putting your interests, opinions, desires and needs always first, regardless of the people you interact with. It's having the presumption of taking yourself as a reference for everything and not having consideration for anyone, even creating unpleasant situations for others as long as the end result is achieving your own goal.

️Prioritizing yourself means recognizing that you also deserve attention, care and respect. It is understanding that, to be well with others, it is essential to be well with yourself. The truth is that taking care of yourself is not an act of selfishness, but of self-love.

How important is it to prioritize yourself?

- I've had that thread on the back of my mind for a long time, the rreason is my life story, i sacrified several of my dreams to put another people wellbeing and happiness first. Like i take care of my almost bed-ridden mother.Also we had a pretty rough time i think 3 years ago, when i started posting more here on Sherdog, the first good money i did in 18 months those three years ago, was gonne in a mather of hours, because the retard here "lend" to people that never had intention to pay me back, so i ended with almost nothing, and even condt buy me a new bjj gi as a gift, i almost got to live togheter with a scammer as my wife.I started this thread, to help you guys and ladies, to not comity the same errors as me.The more this happens, the more you distance yourself from your disadvantages, from your essence, because you get used to not thinking about yourself and just not other people's well-being.Loving yourself, valuing yourself, taking care of yourself and putting yourself first when necessary is different. This is self-care and self-love!Thinking about yourself and prioritizing yourself is not only allowed but also your obligation! The person who has to think about you first is you! No one is obliged to think about the needs of others, everyone needs to take care of themselves before offering any support. This also applies to you.It's very altruistic and beautiful to donate yourself in some way to help someone in need and ask you for help, but that stops being good or beautiful if it starts to put you in difficulty or in an uncomfortable situation of emotional discomfort.Of course, people should help others whenever possible. This does not mean that we always need to prioritize other people's situations over our own. It's not selfish to take care of your own things and help others when you can.Many people, afraid of being selfish, do exactly the opposite: they put themselves in the background, don't prioritize themselves just to please others and then suffer as a result. They are frustrated and regretful, they complain about the things they do to others, because, in truth, they didn't want to be doing them. The help they are offering ends up not even making sense to them, as it is not a sincere, heartfelt commitment, but just to keep up appearances and please.What is the price of pleasing others and displeasing yourself? You don't prioritize yourself, you don't position yourself firmly in relationships, you seem very pleasant, but in reality you are unhappy, dissatisfied. Fighting for yourself is the logic of life, selfishness is when you go beyond other people's limits just to get what you want.When you recognize your needs and take care of your own issues, you are able to have the autonomy to ask for help and help others when needed fully, with dedication and dedication, without demanding anything in return.Love is a conscious feeling, it is not just the romantic or intense type, but it is mainly deep and mature. It's a choice of affection. Selfishness and love do not fit on the same frequency. So, if you love yourself, you also need to prioritize, value and take care of yourself first.Putting yourself first is the main sign of up-to-date self-love and self-esteem!It doesn't mean that you should ignore others and only think about yourself, but rather that first and foremost you think about yourself, your desires, limits and possibilities.In the whirlwind of modern life, you are often stuck in a frenetic routine, rushing from one appointment to another, and forgetting the importance of prioritizing yourself.It is essential to remember that in order to care for others, we must first care for ourselves.In our society, we are often taught to put the needs of others above our own. However, it is essential to understand that if we don't take care of ourselves, we can end up exhausted, stressed and unable to offer our best to others.Prioritizing yourself is not selfish: it is an act of self-care that allows us to be more present and effective in all areas of our lives.What are the main benefits of putting yourself first?By prioritizing yourself, you are investing in your physical, emotional, and mental health. This can result in a series of benefits. When we are at our best, we are able to better deal with challenges and adversities, in addition to enjoying moments of joy and satisfaction more.- Improved physical, emotional and mental health- Improvement in sleep quality- Greater ability to deal with challenges and adversity- Greater enjoyment of moments of joy and satisfaction- Improving relationships by establishing healthy boundaries- Greater ability to offer genuine support to others- Reduced resentment and exhaustion- Creating a more balanced and satisfying life.