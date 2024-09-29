Elections Official VP debate thread

I had forgotten it was this week, Tuesday, until I saw this hilarious CNN article. I saw posts that his wife wanted him to withdraw because she fears he may be humiliated, but I do not see that in the actually CNN article that they cite, the article is linked in the tweet.

But they do say Walz is very nervous and his team is scared that Vance willingly goes to hostile media territory and does well

 
Walz is about to beat the shit out of a 40 year old child on live television.
 
I heard that walk already got the questions about stolen valor, economy, border, abortion and Russia.


Vance gonna be blindsided by the making up stories and cat lady questions.

The fix is in.
 
Seems like a very strong response, but if so, that would probably end the Trump campaign. Just think, the fly on Mike pence is one of the more memorable things from the 2020 election build up. Mike pence looking like a robot certainly hurt Trump.

With Trump signaling he won’t do a second debate with Harris, though I think he should and will do another debate, however, this very well could be the last event per say before the election
 
I'll be honest with you, bud.

Kamala becoming the defacto nominee, and not only not crashing in the polls, but staying even/slightly ahead in the polls, isn't good for Trump.

After Trump got 'shot' and held up his bloody fist afew months ago, I said "this dudes got it in the bag"

After the debate with Biden, I said "Oh, this dude definitely has it in the bag!"

And then Biden dropped out, and I figured the dems would be in disarray. Not only did Biden beat Kamala during the 2016 debates, but everyone else did aswell. She was the least polled. Mayor Pete!

And yet...Biden dropped out, she stepped in, and theres been nothing but love. Her people have been doing a good job of hiding her biggest faults, but more than that, people want her to beat Trump, regardless of any faults.
 
This is going to be ficking hilarious
 
I always thought Harris should have picked Shapiro as her running mate. Pennsylvania is a toss up and he would have helped there. IMO, Waltz doesn't bring anything to her ticket. The VP debate isn't going to matter.
 
It's the pandemic all over again. People aren't voting a candidate they like they are voting against a candidate they don't like.

Here's the thing, trump isnt getting shot at because he's some bold martyr battling the system, he's getting shot at because people just hate him.
 
