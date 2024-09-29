I'll be honest with you, bud.



Kamala becoming the defacto nominee, and not only not crashing in the polls, but staying even/slightly ahead in the polls, isn't good for Trump.



After Trump got 'shot' and held up his bloody fist afew months ago, I said "this dudes got it in the bag"



After the debate with Biden, I said "Oh, this dude definitely has it in the bag!"



And then Biden dropped out, and I figured the dems would be in disarray. Not only did Biden beat Kamala during the 2016 debates, but everyone else did aswell. She was the least polled. Mayor Pete!



And yet...Biden dropped out, she stepped in, and theres been nothing but love. Her people have been doing a good job of hiding her biggest faults, but more than that, people want her to beat Trump, regardless of any faults.