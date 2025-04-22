LeonardoBjj
Group of gunmen open fire on holidaymakers in Indian-controlled region in midst of US vice-president’s visit to country
Aakash Hassan in Delhi and Peter Beaumont
At least 26 tourists have been killed and ten injured after suspected militants opened fire at a popular local tourist destination in Kashmir during a scheduled four-day visit to the country by the US president JD Vance.
Most of the victims were Indian, although two foreign nationals were also reportedly among the dead.
The attack occurred in the Baisaran Valley, a picturesque meadow in Pahalgam, a well-known tourist town located 30 miles south-east of Srinagar, the region’s main city, in what officials are describing as the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in recent years.
At about 3pm local time, a group of gunmen, who apparently approached tourists from the direction of the nearby mountains, emerged from a dense pine forest.
Graphic videos shared by locals on social media showed injured tourists lying in pools of blood, while their relatives screamed and pleaded for help. Due to the area’s lack of road access, helicopter services were deployed to evacuate the wounded.
Describing the scene, a local tour guide told the AFP news agency he reached the scene after hearing gunfire and transported some of the wounded away on horseback.
“I saw a few men lying on the ground looking like they were dead,” said Waheed, who gave only one name.
A female survivor told the PTI news agency: “My husband was shot in the head while seven others were also injured in the attack.”
Omar Abdullah, the region’s top elected official, wrote on social media: “This attack is much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years.”
Government officials said the dead included tourists from the Indian states of Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat and two foreign nationals. At least six others were wounded.
India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, decried the “heinous act” cut short a visit to Saudi Arabia.
“Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice ... they will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only grow stronger,” said Modi, who met with Vance the day before.
Donald Trump expressed his “full support” to India in a call with Modi late on Tuesday, Delhi’s foreign ministry said.
The scene of the attack was cordoned off as police launched an operation to track down the attackers.
According to local police officials, two to three gunmen opened indiscriminate fire on tourists in the area, which is accessible only by foot or on horseback, before fleeing the scene.
A witness speaking to India Today said: “The shooting occurred right in front of us. At first we thought it was just firecrackers, but when we heard others screaming we rushed out of there to save ourselves.”
Another witness, who also did not reveal his name, said: “We didn’t stop running for 4km … I’m still trembling.”
Protests erupted in several areas of the Indian-administered Kashmir condemning the attack, with a rally led by rightwing vigilantes in the city of Jammu blaming Pakistan.
A militant group identifying itself as “Kashmir Resistance” has claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. The group cited anger over Indian settlement of over 85,000 “outsiders”, which it said was driving a “demographic change” in the region.
The mountain region is claimed in full but ruled in part by both India and Pakistan, and has been riven by militant violence since the start of an anti-Indian insurgency in 1989.
Tens of thousands of people have been killed, although violence has tapered off in recent years.
India revoked Kashmir’s special status as an autonomous state in 2019, splitting the state into two federally administered territories – Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
This also allowed local authorities to issue domicile rights to outsiders, allowing them to get jobs and buy land in the territory.
Authorities have described the attack as targeted and intended to spread terror among the tourists visiting Kashmir.
Tuesday’s attack seems to be a major shift in the regional conflict where tourists for many years have largely been spared from violence despite a spate of targeted killings of Hindus, including immigrant workers from Indian states, after New Delhi ended the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019 and drastically curbed dissent, civil liberties and media freedoms.
The Baisaran area attracts tens of thousands of Indian tourists daily, especially during the summer months, when temperatures in mainland India soar.
Indian army and paramilitary forces have been deployed to the area to search for the attackers. In recent years, militants have increasingly targeted security forces in the region’s mountainous and forested areas.
Kashmir remains one of the most heavily militarised zones in the world and is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, although each controls only a part. The two countries have fought multiple wars over the region.
