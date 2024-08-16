Official update from Shookologists

Hello all, I would just like to officially inform everyone that, as of yet, the American Shookological Society, the American Shookological Association, and the World Shookological Panel, assembled specifically for this event,



Have NOT officially decided on Israel Adesanya vs Ficus Du Plessis.



While several days ago a meeting of the world's foremost shookologists was called, to discuss among other topics, height cutting, Israel's hairline, and whether penological comparisons are teh gay. Unfortunately -- or more as per standard -- our selected panel of shookologists are all rather high society, and by the time they had all arranged first class, private jet flights to New York, it was already Thursday evening. They will of course spend all of Friday (that is, today) resting, and engaging in fine dining. It is our hope we can convene a meeting at least before the main event.



We apologize for this delay and implore everyone to remain calm until we have been told what to think by our experts.