Official update from Shookologists

GiganticMeat

GiganticMeat

Giganticus Meaticus, Shookologist, PhD
@Blue
Joined
Oct 13, 2022
Messages
909
Reaction score
1,417
Hello all, I would just like to officially inform everyone that, as of yet, the American Shookological Society, the American Shookological Association, and the World Shookological Panel, assembled specifically for this event,

Have NOT officially decided on Israel Adesanya vs Ficus Du Plessis.

While several days ago a meeting of the world's foremost shookologists was called, to discuss among other topics, height cutting, Israel's hairline, and whether penological comparisons are teh gay. Unfortunately -- or more as per standard -- our selected panel of shookologists are all rather high society, and by the time they had all arranged first class, private jet flights to New York, it was already Thursday evening. They will of course spend all of Friday (that is, today) resting, and engaging in fine dining. It is our hope we can convene a meeting at least before the main event.

We apologize for this delay and implore everyone to remain calm until we have been told what to think by our experts.
 
We apologize for the confusion. (Well, I do. I will have to see if in the meeting they would like to officially apologize for the confusion.) The aim of shookologists everywhere is to lessen confusion, and thus suffering.

(Also, deciding who's shook)
 
Ficus Du Plessis? Did he morph into a tree?

I am Groot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Adesanya's coach: We accepted DDP fight despite proper risk (injury), because don't wanna let the world down
Replies
18
Views
1K
wirerat123
wirerat123
TCE
Media Karate Combat president provides update on former UFC fighter James Vick following scary knockout loss
3 4 5
Replies
88
Views
2K
WillyWill
W

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,173
Messages
56,034,009
Members
175,044
Latest member
spacesimp

Share this page

Back
Top