Ronnie update

Hey boys, hey!



It's been a little over two months since my in-laws moved into my town. I wanted to provide an update as I have used this as type of journal for quite a few years. You guys are my boys and I love laughing with you.



We have had ups and downs with the process as moving elderly parents is extra challenging. I helped them buy a new car, learned electrical work so we could wire the garage with power (Ronnie is an amateur wood worker) and we made the house handicap accessible (chair lift on the stairs, bars through the house, etc.), and we even got Ronnie to agree to using a walker.



We had our first family thanksgiving in a few years at their new house and the house was filled with family. It was honestly beautiful being all together. Ronnie has had challenges physically as his neuropathy has gotten worse and his heart isn't working like it should.



Monday we had to take him to the emergency room as he was having a hard time breathing. Mother in law is struggling and I have officially taken over their finances to help manage things.



We had snow so I took the day off to make sure everyone was shoveled out and my mother in law could make it to the hospital. I have been trying to be the rock for the family (wife and everyone else). Ronnie is like a dad to me and he said something yesterday that kind of rocked me. He said he didn't think he'd make it to Christmas.





When he first started cancer treatments I gave him a quote my boxing coach gave me one fight where I was way down on the scorecards. "When the sun goes down, the stars come out."



He fought his ass off and honest to God, I am so proud of how he has adapted to his ever-changing normal. I'm praying he keeps fighting and I am ready to be the man of the family of that is what happens.



This shit is rough boys but I just wanted to vent. Keep Ronnie in your prayers.