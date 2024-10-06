Man I've been so iffy on who to pick for the main and co-main fights

Topuria/Max is an amazing fight, I was leaning Max prior to the Gaethje fight for a bit but now I'm not sure. I think a lot of this will depend on how effective his kicking game is here and in response how will Topuria found a way past it



Whittaker/Khamzat I keep going back and forth, when it was first booked I leaned Whittaker by a decision but as we get close to this booking the more I lean Khamzat by first or second round stoppage. But by fight week I might switch up again lol, these are both quite interesting(thank god the co-main is five rounds as well)