Guess this thread can be the home of Bare Knuckle discussions.Need a permanent place maybe on top of the boxing or even on top of the MMA so we can add Bare Knuckle MMA?Anyway BKFC has become the undisputed leader though their main owners being Triller does not Thrill me. But a minority owner of Conor gives them more respect. They had bought Bare Fist from UK and we stopped hearing from BYB.Now BYB Extreme Bare Knuckle Fighting Series is back and can claim the top spot with the acquisition of BKB is expected to make BYB the world’s largest bare knuckle boxing promotion in terms of roster, library, and global reach.