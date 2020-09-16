Diogenes of Sinope
Confirmed for PS5
Apparently The project director who worked on FF14 is working on this. Ive heard great things about him and how he took an incredibly flawed and dying game and turned it into a masterpieceThis looks great, really miss the fantasy setting. Not that I didn’t enjoy RPGs in a futuristic setting, but I love me some straight up swords and sorcery.
Based on wording only PlayStation...and pcAgain, let's fucking go!
Is it timed exclusive?
Weird, the video I watched said "not available on other consoles for a limited time". But they did the same to Demons Souls and it was a mistake. Guess we'll have to wait for more info.Based on wording only PlayStation...
FFXVI states, Playstation 5 console exclusive*Weird, the video I watched said "not available on other consoles for a limited time". But they did the same to Demons Souls and it was a mistake. Guess we'll have to wait for more info.
Not feeling it. I prefer the diverse climates of a FFX than the darker tone that this one seems to have. I doubt there's a tropical beach to visit in this one lol
I feel the sameThey really gotta stop with this warpy sword combat shit though. Just do a regular battle system already!
Apparently the guy in charge of the cost design was one of the lead designers on Devil May Cry 5I feel the same
In the case of FF 16, Square Enix asked IGN to remove mention of PC from our initial FF 16 news story, and when asked for a statement a Square Enix spokesperson said, “We have no further information on if Final Fantasy XVI will be released on platforms other than the PS5.
The same statement as FF 7 remake. It won't be exclusive.Square asked IGN to remove PC port stuff from their article about the game:
