TuBB said: Not feeling it. I prefer the diverse climates of a FFX than the darker tone that this one seems to have. I doubt there's a tropical beach to visit in this one lol Click to expand...

FF14 which this seems to be kind of similar to had a beach area. But then again that’s an MMO so it had everything lol but yeah it was there.This looks sick. Seems like they’ve been getting a lot better figuring out how to make these actio RPGs work for Final Fantasy and this looks great. The prelude song also always gets me pumped