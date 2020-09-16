PlayStation Official Final Fantasy XVI Discussion

This looks great, really miss the fantasy setting. Not that I didn’t enjoy RPGs in a futuristic setting, but I love me some straight up swords and sorcery.
 
Again, let's fucking go!

Is it timed exclusive?
 
Dinkin_Flicka said:
This looks great, really miss the fantasy setting. Not that I didn’t enjoy RPGs in a futuristic setting, but I love me some straight up swords and sorcery.
Apparently The project director who worked on FF14 is working on this. Ive heard great things about him and how he took an incredibly flawed and dying game and turned it into a masterpiece


The documentary:




the TL;DR version
 
Not feeling it. I prefer the diverse climates of a FFX than the darker tone that this one seems to have. I doubt there's a tropical beach to visit in this one lol
 
milliniar said:
Based on wording only PlayStation...
Weird, the video I watched said "not available on other consoles for a limited time". But they did the same to Demons Souls and it was a mistake. Guess we'll have to wait for more info.
 
Forza Tifosi said:
Weird, the video I watched said "not available on other consoles for a limited time". But they did the same to Demons Souls and it was a mistake. Guess we'll have to wait for more info.
FFXVI states, Playstation 5 console exclusive*
*Not available on other platforms for a limited time after release on PS5.
To me this means timed exclusive to PS5 then to PC.

Demon's Souls states PlayStation exclusive.
*not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC.

The wording here is very weird, to me it means it will also be on PS4, and PC.
 
TuBB said:
Not feeling it. I prefer the diverse climates of a FFX than the darker tone that this one seems to have. I doubt there's a tropical beach to visit in this one lol
There is ALWAYS... a tropical beach to visit in a final fantasy game!...

actually I don't know for sure... lol.
 
As a cynic who hated FF15 and wasn't particularly thrilled at the FF7 remake, this actually looks like some solid storytelling. (Granted I am a Yoshida mark from the 14 days)

They really gotta stop with this warpy sword combat shit though. Just do a regular battle system already!
 
Diogenes of Sinope said:
Apparently The project director who worked on FF14 is working on this. Ive heard great things about him and how he took an incredibly flawed and dying game and turned it into a masterpiece


The documentary:




the TL;DR version
As someone who built a PC for XIV and played through A Realm Reborn and up until last year, Yoshi-P is a god.

Interested to see how it works out.
 
TuBB said:
Not feeling it. I prefer the diverse climates of a FFX than the darker tone that this one seems to have. I doubt there's a tropical beach to visit in this one lol
FF14 which this seems to be kind of similar to had a beach area. But then again that’s an MMO so it had everything lol but yeah it was there.

This looks sick. Seems like they’ve been getting a lot better figuring out how to make these actio RPGs work for Final Fantasy and this looks great. The prelude song also always gets me pumped
 
looks good but hate the poncey "lord and ladies" type accents
 
I always thought FF should try to find a balance between Souls-like and Devil May Cry-like combat.


Also IMO they should ditch the anime aesthetic and go a more realistic route.. it seems like they're leaning a little more in that direction.
 
