Unicorn Overlord: Sleeper hit of 2024? Releases March 8

Zazen

Zazen

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 13, 2006
Messages
11,226
Reaction score
9,328
I don't really see people talking about this game but it looks amazing if you're a fan of games like Final Fantasy Tactics, Fire Emblem, Ogre Tactics. It's just a shame that it releases when it does. For me it's right between FF Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin which I'm also incredibly excited for. I will definitely be picking this up at some point this year. Everything Vanillaware does is gold. Love 13 Sentinels, Odin Sphere, and Dragon's Crown. Just debating whether I want it on PS5 or Switch.

Anyway, just felt like giving this game a shout-out. There's a 7.5 hour demo available for those that are curious.



 
I tried to get into that 13 Sentinels but as soon as the gameplay started I lost interest.
 
I’ll definitely be trying it out. I always liked that genre
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,147
Messages
55,193,275
Members
174,668
Latest member
bella360

Share this page

Back
Top