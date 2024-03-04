Unicorn Overlord: Sleeper hit of 2024? Releases March 8

I don't really see people talking about this game but it looks amazing if you're a fan of games like Final Fantasy Tactics, Fire Emblem, Ogre Tactics. It's just a shame that it releases when it does. For me it's right between FF Rebirth and Rise of the Ronin which I'm also incredibly excited for. I will definitely be picking this up at some point this year. Everything Vanillaware does is gold. Love 13 Sentinels, Odin Sphere, and Dragon's Crown. Just debating whether I want it on PS5 or Switch.



Anyway, just felt like giving this game a shout-out. There's a 7.5 hour demo available for those that are curious.







