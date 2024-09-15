O’Malley was never that good..

B-Level
Gifted a #1 contender fight vs Yan after beating Raulian Paiva (lmao) and eye poking Munhoz to a NC.
Gifted a robbery decision vs Yan
Sterling shits the bed after barely attempting any TDs
Then cherry-picks undeserving Vera who just got outclassed by sandhagen then barely beat Munhoz. Goes 5 rounds and gets hurt with body shot in final minute.
What’s next, feeding old man Aldo to Sean?
