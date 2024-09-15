O’Malley was never that good..

Gifted a #1 contender fight vs Yan after beating Raulian Paiva (lmao) and eye poking Munhoz to a NC.

Gifted a robbery decision vs Yan

Sterling shits the bed after barely attempting any TDs

Then cherry-picks undeserving Vera who just got outclassed by sandhagen then barely beat Munhoz. Goes 5 rounds and gets hurt with body shot in final minute.

What’s next, feeding old man Aldo to Sean?
 
I think he is good.

Merab beating you dont make you a bad fighter.

Merab also didnt spam as heavy TD's as he usually does and didnt give Omalley the openings he was probably expecting.
 
Im not going to say he was never that good but he was about as good as I thought he was. He did get favorable match making but this fight went about like I expected except I expected Merab to shoot a lot more take downs.
 
O’Malley’s pinner physique, stupid hair, ridiculous face tattoos and holier-than-thou attitude makes him highly unlikeable so now that he’s lost to a literal gnome/keibler elf I think he should just go away permanently
 
If he was he would have won.
 
Him getting a #1 contender fight by fouling Munhoz in a fight he was losing will never sit right with me. Was happy to see him lose last night.
 
True, BW is trash. Even the champ is not that good.
 
93k3ms.jpg
 
Yeah but does it mean anything? Merab, nor Umar were never that good.

They've beaten no one that was good.
Nothing means anything. Umar dethroning merab will just be consciousness experiencing itself again.
 
Nothing means anything. Umar dethroning merab will just be consciousness experiencing itself again.
Right, it will just further prove how trash BW is. Umar and Merab aren't good.
 
