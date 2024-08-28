O’malley is strong GOAT candidate when he beats Mera

If he knocks out Mera in two rounds like i predict he will be greatest bantamweight of all time and top 10 GOAT. He has been absolute force and dominated every fight beside fluke injury against Chito.
 
if he beats umar then he has a strong claim to bw goat. could top it off with a record 4th defense against aldo
 
A colored hair manlet will never be the GOAT of anything. This matchup is so unmemorable that they’re promoting the venue more than the fight.
 
Really looking forward to seeing how Sean does against this test. He passed the Aljo test, but he was a different style of threat than merab despite both being take down threats. Aljo isn't the scariest chain wrestler, he's just looking for one to get to your back for either a sub or to control you the rest of the round. Merab any single 1 takedown isn't really the threat, it's that even if you get up from the first one or few, 75 more attempts are coming along with clubbing strikes sporadically in the mix. And can you mount your offense against him dealing with that pressure, and can your cardio hold up? Merab is definitely hurtable with shots, but he dosen't go down easy. So you really need to sting him, it has to be a forced stoppage he won't quit. On paper that's a tough style match up for a sniper like sean who's looking to have constant control on distance management and looking for sniping timed strikes. I don't think BW goat talk can happen until he gets by both Merab, and Umar though. If he manages that we can start the discussion.
 
Sean is already the GOAT.

200.gif
 
It's a young sport, if the goat talks vary with a couple of title defenses, I'm not sure the conversation is ready to be brought up for this weight class
 
GOAT BW?

Well Wins over Chito, Yan, Sterling and Merab is a strong start.


See if he can pull it off and how, then go from there.
 
P4P is crap. The king is the HW, obviously.
"The other divisions only exist so the smaller guys have something to do" - Lazer
We can discuss about most skilled and gifted, sure. That's Inoue.
So Usyk and Inoue are the best. Most skilled, (and/or) gifted, very hard working guys who go up multiple weight classes and own them.
Both gracious killers who are easy the admire and cheer for.
 
