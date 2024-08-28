O’malley is strong GOAT candidate when he beats Mera

Really looking forward to seeing how Sean does against this test. He passed the Aljo test, but he was a different style of threat than merab despite both being take down threats. Aljo isn't the scariest chain wrestler, he's just looking for one to get to your back for either a sub or to control you the rest of the round. Merab any single 1 takedown isn't really the threat, it's that even if you get up from the first one or few, 75 more attempts are coming along with clubbing strikes sporadically in the mix. And can you mount your offense against him dealing with that pressure, and can your cardio hold up? Merab is definitely hurtable with shots, but he dosen't go down easy. So you really need to sting him, it has to be a forced stoppage he won't quit. On paper that's a tough style match up for a sniper like sean who's looking to have constant control on distance management and looking for sniping timed strikes. I don't think BW goat talk can happen until he gets by both Merab, and Umar though. If he manages that we can start the discussion.