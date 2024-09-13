Law NYC passes reparations bill

G

GoldenWolf87

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 23, 2018
Messages
13,443
Reaction score
9,693
The most Liberal City, New York City had just passed a reparations bill.

I am against the idea of reparations bill.or reparations in general.

Because anyone who had ancestors are descended from people who have been enslaved in the past.

This looks like a handout.

NYC passes reparations bill

"In this surrounding area, people of African descent were brought to these shores, sold, trafficked and worked to build this city that we so love," Brooklyn NAACP president L. Joy Williams said.
"I want reparations in my lifetime," 94-year-old Crown Heights resident Ammiebelle Bush Olatunji said at City Hall. "It means everything."
Click to expand...

"New York City has a moral obligation to confront its historical role in the institution of slavery, including harms and long-lasting consequences. This is another crucial step towards addressing systemic inequities, fostering reconciliation, and creating a more just and equitable future for all New Yorkers," a City Hall spokesperson said.
Click to expand...
 
I want reparations for my peoples exodus from Canada.
It will be paid in Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup out of spite.
 
Mr Holmes said:
Its a bill to study reparations. This is just the Dems putting on a show to get them out to vote but will never actually do anything.
Click to expand...

Basically. It’s pretty much, “yes we are giving a bunch of shit to illegals, truuuuust us, we will eventually give you something *wink wink* still vote for us!”
 
One thing i rarely seen debated, guess because controversial, is that as results of these atrocities descendants had the chance to born in the USA rather than let's say Angola or Congo

This does'nt mean try to paint slavery in any positive light, at same time though it's a fact that descendants of these people enslaved probably have far better life conditions than descendants of those who were'nt enslaved

Playing a game, i give you time machine, you push button and you grand-granpa was never captured, enslaved and brought to America... you spare him LOT of ugly ugly shit, only price is you don't born in New Yourk city, but suddently you're born and raised in good old Congo

How many would REALLY push that button?

It's a paradox, but history have it's fair share of that kind of shit
 
Kind of clickbaity. They didn't pass actual reparations.

"New York City Council members passed legislation Thursday aimed at acknowledging, studying and addressing the impact of slavery and racial injustices in New York City."
 
Bacco said:
One thing i rarely seen debated, guess because controversial, is that as results of these atrocities descendants had the chance to born in the USA rather than let's say Angola or Congo

This does'nt mean try to paint slavery in any positive light, at same time though it's a fact that descendants of these people enslaved probably have far better life conditions than descendants of those who were'nt enslaved

Playing a game, i give you time machine, you push button and you grand-granpa was never captured, enslaved and brought to America... you spare him LOT of ugly ugly shit, only price is you don't born in New Yourk city, but suddently you're born and raised in good old Congo

How many would REALLY push that button?

It's a paradox, but history have it's fair share of that kind of shit
Click to expand...

Its no different from these ESG/DEI programs they say and claim these programs are about "Diversity & inclusion "

When its the opposite.
 
Belaya Smert said:
I want reparations for my peoples exodus from Canada.
It will be paid in Grade A Vermont Maple Syrup out of spite.
Click to expand...
I want reperations from the US as my dad's family were UEL and fled to Canada from the US.

I want it paid in gift cards to US fast food chains we do not have here: InnOut Panda express, olive garden and so on
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Horiguchi'sEar
Horiguchi'sEar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,117
Messages
56,176,828
Members
175,095
Latest member
bigfulla

Share this page

Back
Top