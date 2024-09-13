GoldenWolf87
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 23, 2018
- Messages
- 13,443
- Reaction score
- 9,693
The most Liberal City, New York City had just passed a reparations bill.
I am against the idea of reparations bill.or reparations in general.
Because anyone who had ancestors are descended from people who have been enslaved in the past.
This looks like a handout.
NYC passes reparations bill
I am against the idea of reparations bill.or reparations in general.
Because anyone who had ancestors are descended from people who have been enslaved in the past.
This looks like a handout.
NYC passes reparations bill
"In this surrounding area, people of African descent were brought to these shores, sold, trafficked and worked to build this city that we so love," Brooklyn NAACP president L. Joy Williams said.
"I want reparations in my lifetime," 94-year-old Crown Heights resident Ammiebelle Bush Olatunji said at City Hall. "It means everything."
"New York City has a moral obligation to confront its historical role in the institution of slavery, including harms and long-lasting consequences. This is another crucial step towards addressing systemic inequities, fostering reconciliation, and creating a more just and equitable future for all New Yorkers," a City Hall spokesperson said.