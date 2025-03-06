West Virginia Senate passes bill banning food dyes, preservativesLawmakers in the West Virginia Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would ban a list of artificial dyes and preservatives in food.House Bill 2354 was approved on a vote of 31-2, with one member absent or not voting.The legislation would ban the preservatives butylated hydroxyanisole and propylparaben, as well as the dyes FD&C Blue No. 1, FD&C Blue No. 2, FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, and FD&C Yellow No. 6.Additionally, the bill would ban the same dyes from being used as an ingredient in meals served by schools or school nutrition programs. The bill contains an exemption for food items sold at school fundraisers that take place away from school property or that take place at least 30 minutes after the end of the school day.Senators adopted an amendment delaying implementation of the bill from 2027 until 2028.This bill, if signed into law, will put us at the forefront of food safety in West Virginia,” she said.The two nay votes in the Senate came from Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, and Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers.The bill previously passed the West Virginia House of Delegates, but will now be sent back so House lawmakers can consider the Senate changes.The dyes and preservatives the legislation would ban have been found to be “poisonous or injurious to health,” said Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, R-Ohio, chair of the Senate Health and Human Resources Committee.Sen. Jason Barrett, R-Berkeley, said “at least 17 other states” are considering similar legislation.“One state that comes to mind is the state of Oklahoma, who has a bill that goes far beyond this bill. As the bill currently stands in Oklahoma, it would ban 21 food additives,” he said,It's looking like RFK's goal is coming to pass with or without him. West Virginia passing this could cause a domonio effect in which many states ban food dyes and preservatives so food companies are going to have to change how they make their products.This is a good thing and likely a major cause for so many Americans being unhealthy.