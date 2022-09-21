Crime NY AG sues Trump for $250 million over financial fraud

HOLA

HOLA

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 13, 2012
Messages
22,708
Reaction score
39,033
https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-york-attorney-general-sues-trump-family-for-financial-fraud

  • Trump accused of "rampant business and tax fraud." Over 200 examples found.
  • Trump, adult kids, and family real estate business all sued.
  • Lawsuit seeks to block Trumps from serving as business executives.
  • Also seeks $250 million in fines against Trump Org.
  • Investigation started in 2019, thanks to Michael Cohen.
  • More charges could also be brought. Criminal referrals have been sent to both IRS and SDNY.
  • Trump personally certified financial statements that were "blatant lies," opening himself up to criminal charges of bank fraud.
 
Last edited:
Say bye bye to NY...
 
Strychnine said:
I just found this as it came across the wire, then I had to take my dog outside. :/ I've missed a lot and I'm going to have to play catch-up too.
Click to expand...
Just before I take my dog out: from what I've read there's still, concurrently, a criminal probe ongoing, the one that got Weisselberg convicted. On the other hand, he pleaded the fifth in the civil probe.
US law is confusing af.
 
Trump is being attacked from all angles. Difficult to see him winning a presidential election.
 
Criminal referrals have been issued to both the SDNY and the IRS.

God she's lighting him up in the press conference. Says he lied on loans, lied on taxes and lied about net worth. Says Trump and children broke several state and federal criminal statutes.
 
Last edited:
Now, the question is?

Who's going to represent Trump org. in this case? Do they have anyone on retainer anymore?

Do they have anyone on retainer that's competent anymore? Because the Special Master is dominating them like Mighty Mouse dominated his division.
 
Strychnine said:
I just found this as it came across the wire, then I had to take my dog outside. :/ I've missed a lot and I'm going to have to play catch-up too.
Click to expand...
Gomi1977 said:
Just before I take my dog out: from what I've read there's still, concurrently, a criminal probe ongoing, the one that got Weisselberg convicted. On the other hand, he pleaded the fifth in the civil probe.
US law is confusing af.
Click to expand...
The whole point of incorporating is to limit liability (hence LLC for example). The suit is against Trump Corp, not Trump. I'm no legal expert but I imagine that's the difference here, based upon the law of torts.

I expect it's the same reason Trump didn't suffer a criminal conviction after the fraud cases involving his sham charity and sham university. I mean, he should have, but he didn't.

Also, inb4 actual law-talking guys lol

Edit:
Gomi1977 said:
But wait, it gets worse (for Trump)!
Click to expand...


Of course, that's a different kettle of fish :)
 
Will she be suing Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, and Nancy Pelosi also?
All 3 have been involved in financial fraud also.
Oh, wait, but they are democrats.
It is okay when democrats do it.
 
Last edited:
Strychnine said:
Now, the question is?

Who's going to represent Trump org. in this case? Do they have anyone on retainer anymore?

Do they have anyone on retainer that's competent anymore? Because the Special Master is dominating them like Mighty Mouse dominated his division.
Click to expand...

You'd think a rich Republican would have lawyers lined up around the corner to defend him. Cases like this are how careers are made.
 
HOLA said:
Criminal referrals have been issued to both the SDNY and the IRS.

God she's lighting him up in the press conference. Says he lied on loans, lied on taxes and lied about net worth. Says Trump and children broke several state and federal criminal statutes.
Click to expand...
Remember when they shut down Trump Foundation for stealing from Kids with Cancer so Trump could buy portraits of himself. The ruling there was Trump could never ever run a foundation again, because like most things he runs he commits fraud. Well his kids(not the one under 18 or the daughter that he does not know her name) had to take a class on how to not steal from a charitable foundation. I wonder if they ever completed their class.
Also his accountant, has probably flipped which is never good.
All this started with two things.
1. Allen Weisselberg, sending Cohen money from Trump Org to pay Stormy to tell the world Donny had a small weiner and a 2 pump chump. The second thing is when his son got divorced and his ex daughter in law spilled the beans on Allen using Trump Org money to take care of the son. She wanted more alimony and like most women scorned she was going to go scorched earth.
Allen's son works for a lender that has loaned Trump Org money. So Allen's son and Ex Justice Kennedy's son have something in common. They got Trump loans.
Still wonder if Kennedy retired for cash or to protect his son.
 
Very interesting. Multi-billion dollar company (allegedly) should probably try and settle this quickly. LOL, who are we kidding. Trump wouldn't settle and this AG probably wouldn't either.

Still serious claims, especially if they pull their license.

On the merits part, pretty much everyone seems to believe that Trump lies about his corporate valuations so this might actually put some facts behind the rumors.
 
Staph infection said:
The New York AG has a major rage boner for Trump.
Click to expand...
Or a major rage boner for crime.
I like AG's who take crime seriously.
You do know Trump has been writing off the billion he lost in the 90's for like 30 years. So either Trump has not made back that billion or he is a tax cheat.
To quote the Special Master ," you cant have your cake and eat it"
 
Strychnine said:
Now, the question is?

Who's going to represent Trump org. in this case? Do they have anyone on retainer anymore?

Do they have anyone on retainer that's competent anymore? Because the Special Master is dominating them like Mighty Mouse dominated his division.
Click to expand...
The lawyers for his classified document case made him pay up front.
I think any lawyer worth a grain of salt, is going to make him pay up front.
I told the wife to pick up some popcorn because the Trump meltdown the next couple days is going to be hilarious.
 
44nutman said:
Remember when they shut down Trump Foundation for stealing from Kids with Cancer so Trump could buy portraits of himself. The ruling there was Trump could never ever run a foundation again, because like most things he runs he commits fraud. Well his kids(not the one under 18 or the daughter that he does not know her name) had to take a class on how to not steal from a charitable foundation. I wonder if they ever completed their class.
Also his accountant, has probably flipped which is never good.
All this started with two things.
1. Allen Weisselberg, sending Cohen money from Trump Org to pay Stormy to tell the world Donny had a small weiner and a 2 pump chump. The second thing is when his son got divorced and his ex daughter in law spilled the beans on Allen using Trump Org money to take care of the son. She wanted more alimony and like most women scorned she was going to go scorched earth.
Allen's son works for a lender that has loaned Trump Org money. So Allen's son and Ex Justice Kennedy's son have something in common. They got Trump loans.
Still wonder if Kennedy retired for cash or to protect his son.
Click to expand...
It's the same person, actually. Letitia James. She is the one who shut down the Trump Foundation, sent his kids to summer school and gave Trump millions in fines. She has already shown she can get results.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
Law Boeing to plead guilty to fraud in US probe of fatal 737 MAX crashes
2
Replies
23
Views
694
WhiteMousse
WhiteMousse

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,708
Messages
56,341,510
Members
175,174
Latest member
crarnsin

Share this page

Back
Top