HOLA
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 13, 2012
- Messages
- 22,708
- Reaction score
- 39,033
https://www.thedailybeast.com/new-york-attorney-general-sues-trump-family-for-financial-fraud
- Trump accused of "rampant business and tax fraud." Over 200 examples found.
- Trump, adult kids, and family real estate business all sued.
- Lawsuit seeks to block Trumps from serving as business executives.
- Also seeks $250 million in fines against Trump Org.
- Investigation started in 2019, thanks to Michael Cohen.
- More charges could also be brought. Criminal referrals have been sent to both IRS and SDNY.
- Trump personally certified financial statements that were "blatant lies," opening himself up to criminal charges of bank fraud.
Last edited: