HOLA said: Criminal referrals have been issued to both the SDNY and the IRS.



God she's lighting him up in the press conference. Says he lied on loans, lied on taxes and lied about net worth. Says Trump and children broke several state and federal criminal statutes. Click to expand...

Remember when they shut down Trump Foundation for stealing from Kids with Cancer so Trump could buy portraits of himself. The ruling there was Trump could never ever run a foundation again, because like most things he runs he commits fraud. Well his kids(not the one under 18 or the daughter that he does not know her name) had to take a class on how to not steal from a charitable foundation. I wonder if they ever completed their class.Also his accountant, has probably flipped which is never good.All this started with two things.1. Allen Weisselberg, sending Cohen money from Trump Org to pay Stormy to tell the world Donny had a small weiner and a 2 pump chump. The second thing is when his son got divorced and his ex daughter in law spilled the beans on Allen using Trump Org money to take care of the son. She wanted more alimony and like most women scorned she was going to go scorched earth.Allen's son works for a lender that has loaned Trump Org money. So Allen's son and Ex Justice Kennedy's son have something in common. They got Trump loans.Still wonder if Kennedy retired for cash or to protect his son.