NXT No Mercy 2024: I Believe In Joe Hendry

Predictions!

Lee vs Wentz - I feel like the winner here might determine the winner of the Title match. Pretty sure the 3rd member of the (former) group gets involved one way or another. I'm guessing Lee.



Jordan vs Choo - No way they take the belt off of Jordan this soon. Jordan wins.



Chase U vs Axiom/Frazer - Tag belts have been a bit of a hot potato recently. I think one of these groups break up soon. Chase U for the win (could be match of the night).



Femi vs D'Angelo - I don't think this is going to be a one off between these two. Heart says Tony, head says Oba. Go with Tony in an upset.



Perez vs Parker - Way too soon for Parker to be getting a belt. Especially the main women's title. Perez wins and gets a rude awakening from Guila.



Page vs Hendry - I hate that Wiliams is a part of this and will probably play a role in who wins one way or another. I like what Page has been doing as champ, and I LOVE what they have been doing with Hendry. Does Shawn have the stones to put the belt on a wrestler who isn't signed to NXT? I say yes. I believe Hendry wins gold tonight.