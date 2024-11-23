Oh happy days!

A sigh of relief for all you adulterer



From now on, according to the law, it is allowed to be unfaithful in New York, several media outlets write. On Friday, a law

from 1907, which made it a crime to be unfaithful, was repealed.



Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill and justifies the change on the statute book by saying the law has been outdated and difficult to enforce.



- These cases should clearly be handled by the individuals and not by our legal system. Let's remove this silly, outdated statute from the statute books, once and for all, she said, according to the AP news agency.