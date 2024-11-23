  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Now legal to be unfaithful in New York

Oh happy days!
A sigh of relief for all you adulterer

From now on, according to the law, it is allowed to be unfaithful in New York, several media outlets write. On Friday, a law
from 1907, which made it a crime to be unfaithful, was repealed.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill and justifies the change on the statute book by saying the law has been outdated and difficult to enforce.

- These cases should clearly be handled by the individuals and not by our legal system. Let's remove this silly, outdated statute from the statute books, once and for all, she said, according to the AP news agency.
 
Still more than 9 hours of flight, i prefer keep being unfaithful here and try not getting caught
 
Bacco said:
Still more than 9 hours of flight, i prefer keep being unfaithful here and try not getting caught
Come on man you are in Italy..
There its against the law to be faithful!
 
I like that they're saying it's difficult to enforce and not that it just shouldn't be a law.
 
You will now be able to join all the Gay saunas around new york mate.
 
