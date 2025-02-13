  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Law Pam Bondi sueing New York Governor and Letisha James.

The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York and its governor, Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a failure to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants, newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday.

"This is a new DOJ," Bondi announced at a news conference. "New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today."

Also charged is Mark Schroeder, commissioner of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Driver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license.
