The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York and its governor, Kathy Hochul, and Attorney General Letitia James, alleging a failure to comply with federal law by shielding illegal immigrants, newly sworn-in Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Wednesday.
"This is a new DOJ," Bondi announced at a news conference. "New York has chosen to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens. It stops. It stops today."
Also charged is Mark Schroeder, commissioner of the New York Department of Motor Vehicles. Bondi cited New York's Green Light laws, also known as the Driver's License Act, which allows illegal immigrants to get a driver's license.
