Crime Cheating on your spouse is no longer a crime in New York

donald-trump-wives-1-cd4e8eb5698444f3b0eaa8fa65dcd516.jpg



Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a bill repealing the statute, which dates back to 1907 and has long been considered antiquated as well as difficult to enforce.

“While I’ve been fortunate to share a loving married life with my husband for 40 years — making it somewhat ironic for me to sign a bill decriminalizing adultery — I know that people often have complex relationships," she said. "These matters should clearly be handled by these individuals and not our criminal justice system. Let’s take this silly, outdated statute off the books, once and for all.”

Adultery bans are actually law in several states and were enacted to make it harder to get a divorce at a time when proving a spouse cheated was the only way to get a legal separation. Charges have been rare and convictions even rarer. Some states have also moved to repeal their adultery laws in recent years.

New York defined adultery as when a person “engages in sexual intercourse with another person at a time when he has a living spouse, or the other person has a living spouse.” The state's law was first used a few weeks after it went into effect, according to a New York Times article, to arrest a married man and 25-year-old woman.




Cheating on your spouse is no longer a crime in New York, with the repeal of a little-known 1907 law

New York has repealed a seldom-used law over a century old that made it a crime to cheat on your spouse
