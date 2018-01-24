not on the roof solar panels?

Anyone know about solar panels for a backyard?
I live in a townhome where the hoa won't let people get solar panels for the roof. Is it possible to get solar panel(s) set up in a backyard and run certain things off the solar panel power?
I am wondering if I could a solar panel set up in the backyard and run portable air conditioners in the house in the summer and portable space heaters in the winter with the panel?
