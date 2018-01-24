not on the roof solar panels?

I don't believe HOAs can stop someone from placing solar panels into roofs anymore. I've at least read that before. It used to be a state issue. Years ago I asked my state rep in Illinois about this and she e-mailed information showing HOAs couldn't stop solar panel installation. I think that is the case nationally now, but not entirely sure.



of course there is the case of being a good neighbor and not upsetting others you live near. Solar panels are not always the best look for a home some feel. There is also the issue of fires from solar panels. I guess rare but it has happened. My parents used to have solar panels on their roof in Florida. A few years ago a hurricane passed over their place and the solar panels caused over $100,000 worth of damage to their roof. The panels vibrated from the strong winds, and that resulted in a lot of roof damage, and lots of water pouring into the house.



I looked into having solar panels placed onto the ground, in my yard, instead of the roof recently. It can be done I was told. They said locally regulations state the panels had to be 10 feet from the house for safety reasons. I thought that odd. My back yard is not that big.