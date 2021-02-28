Non-thread Worthy Boxing News Part 5

Last one got locked without a replacement.
@PUO3 couple of things. First, can we get a sticky? Second, what the hell is Dre doing?
Sadly its probably something close to that I would imagine. Wait, why am I saying sadly? Watching a boxer retire and thrive in new ways is the dream.Gatorade commercial?
Hopefully he's just staying in shape for some piece of media, though part of me wants to see Andre vs Canelo.
This thread still being unstickied is evidence that I should be modded. I'll do it for the people.
Best Non-thread Worthy Boxing News thread ever.
I was curious where he was going to land after he turned down the Alvarez bout. Not the wisest boxing business we've ever seen.
Havent seen @Shoemaker put work in like this in years, good show man good show
I scored it a draw but have said I can see it for Tim.I want to but 99% of the time I don't even engage because it ends up being such a time suck. Yesterday I was doing things that had me busy for a couple of minutes and then bored for a couple of minutes, so while I was bored I'd pop that thread open and hit refresh.
I'm still shocked there's a third person who scored that first Bradley fight against Manny. I scored it a draw, and @Seano gave it to Tim I think (I might be misremembering though, he might also have had it a draw). But I've watched it a few times since then and always saw it for Pacquiao. I've confessed in the past that I was irritated before the fight began that Manny postponed the walkouts so he could finish watching the Celtics game. And posters here had the nerve to jump down my throat when I suggested he wasn't a humble person. So I hurt him the only way I could - with an irrelevant score card and a few day of shameless arguing.