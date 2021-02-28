Non-thread Worthy Boxing News Part 5

Hopefully he's just staying in shape for some piece of media, though part of me wants to see Andre vs Canelo.
 
Nova44 said:
Hopefully he's just staying in shape for some piece of media, though part of me wants to see Andre vs Canelo.
I think Andre would be crazy to not entertain the idea. I know he's moved on, but the money on the table is massive.

If it happened, it would sell over a million. Imagine saying that about a Ward fight.
 
Nova44 said:
I follow Haney on Twitter and I think that was a mistake. He's really bad at shit talk. So is Loma but at least he has the excuse that his English isn't strong.
 
Shoemaker said:
I was curious where he was going to land after he turned down the Alvarez bout. Not the wisest boxing business we've ever seen.
I really don't know what Zurdo is trying to achieve at this point, i can't figure it out.
 
Zurdo didn’t look eager to fight Beterbiev when he pulled away from the Browne eliminator. I guess he likes his chances against Bivol better.
 
borntoloseNOT said:
Havent seen @Shoemaker put work in like this in years, good show man good show <45><45><45>
I want to but 99% of the time I don't even engage because it ends up being such a time suck. Yesterday I was doing things that had me busy for a couple of minutes and then bored for a couple of minutes, so while I was bored I'd pop that thread open and hit refresh.

I'm still shocked there's a third person who scored that first Bradley fight against Manny. I scored it a draw, and @Seano gave it to Tim I think (I might be misremembering though, he might also have had it a draw). But I've watched it a few times since then and always saw it for Pacquiao. I've confessed in the past that I was irritated before the fight began that Manny postponed the walkouts so he could finish watching the Celtics game. And posters here had the nerve to jump down my throat when I suggested he wasn't a humble person. So I hurt him the only way I could - with an irrelevant score card and a few days of shameless arguing.
 
Last edited:
Shoemaker said:
I scored it a draw but have said I can see it for Tim.
 
