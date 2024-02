Non-thread Worthy Boxing News Part 5

I want to but 99% of the time I don't even engage because it ends up being such a time suck. Yesterday I was doing things that had me busy for a couple of minutes and then bored for a couple of minutes, so while I was bored I'd pop that thread open and hit refresh.I'm still shocked there's a third person who scored that first Bradley fight against Manny. I scored it a draw, and @Seano gave it to Tim I think (I might be misremembering though, he might also have had it a draw). But I've watched it a few times since then and always saw it for Pacquiao. I've confessed in the past that I was irritated before the fight began that Manny postponed the walkouts so he could finish watching the Celtics game. And posters here had the nerve to jump down my throat when I suggested he wasn't a humble person. So I hurt him the only way I could - with an irrelevant score card and a few days of shameless arguing.