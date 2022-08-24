Indeed.There is/was only 1 clinic in the entire state even prior to Roe vs. Wade being overturned. People take their pro-life stances quite seriously; so seriously that the death penalty was also abolished like 50 years ago around the same time the state was one of the first in the US to decriminalize homosexuality (idiotic to dedicate resources to persecuting people for that). The more recent prog causes like same-sex marriage and adoption will be gone in a flash if the SCOTUS overturns those decisions though.