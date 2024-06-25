  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

No one mentioned Chandler has more leverage than what people think

Rayess

Mar 16, 2017
335
283
Seriously, if Chandler decided to forgot about the Conor fight and moved on to something else, what would be left for Conor?

He is already scared about fighting Chandler, and won't take any little risk, knowing it's probably the most tailored made relevant opponent for him.

He won't fight Poirier, Oliveira, Islam, Leon, Colby, RDA, Gaethje, Topuria, Max, Volk, maybe Nate or Tony but it seems the hype would fall flat.
Honestly, Chandler is the ONLY current relevant UFC fighter that Conor would (maybe) be open to fight.

The way Conor is finding the smallest excuse, picture him fighting someone else...... He will need one more year of "special" preparation, getting injured again etc.. etc....
Not having a relevant fight with the UFC would be bad for his brand.

If I was Chandler, I would literally ask Conor to wire me 1M security deposit to wait for him, if not ......on to the next.
 
I think he would fight rda and gaethe.
 
you are kidding?

islam - conor is the fight to make

more than chandler

he could try avenging his loss to khabib somehow, just before getting subbed again
 
Kidding?
You have to forget about the fearful Conor from the past.

He's scared! I heard he's getting tooled in the gym by random people and start to feel he's falling behind.

That's the main reason why he cancelled the fight over the smallest injury.
Try to find the paradox.... he's been away from the gym and intense training for years. He want to get his shape and confidence back but without having the smallest injury going into a fight.... LOL.
He would have fight Islam maybe 2 years ago, but this is over now.
 
Islam KOs him, forget the grappling. Conrat is a shell of his emaciated former FW self…
 
Egads, no! Conor has less than nothing for Islam and dies by murder in the cage against him. The fact is that there is no good Conor fight to make because Conor is no longer a particularly good fighter but still demands a main event spot. Chandler is as good a fight as any to make for Conor; Conor probably gets picked apart due to moving like a cybertruck with four blown tires towing another cybertruck cross-hill, but Chandler and his fight IQ always have the chance to set himself up for the violent KO.
 
Conor vs. Anyone is money. Chandler has no leverage.
 
Id litterally stop watching the UFC if this happens...

Would be the biggest fucking JOKE in ufc history
 
Conor could fight literally any person on the roster and it would be a big event.

I'm no Conor fan, but let's at least pretend to be honest.
 
