No one mentioned Chandler has more leverage than what people think

Seriously, if Chandler decided to forgot about the Conor fight and moved on to something else, what would be left for Conor?



He is already scared about fighting Chandler, and won't take any little risk, knowing it's probably the most tailored made relevant opponent for him.



He won't fight Poirier, Oliveira, Islam, Leon, Colby, RDA, Gaethje, Topuria, Max, Volk, maybe Nate or Tony but it seems the hype would fall flat.

Honestly, Chandler is the ONLY current relevant UFC fighter that Conor would (maybe) be open to fight.



The way Conor is finding the smallest excuse, picture him fighting someone else...... He will need one more year of "special" preparation, getting injured again etc.. etc....

Not having a relevant fight with the UFC would be bad for his brand.



If I was Chandler, I would literally ask Conor to wire me 1M security deposit to wait for him, if not ......on to the next.