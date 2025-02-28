Connor vs Paddy the Baddy? Or Connor vs Chandler?

I think most people would want to see Connor vs Paddy the Baddy. Maybe not most people. Connor has a case that Paddy the Baddy is more well known in the UK, but Paddy the Baddy is growing up in fame and name as Connor keeps saying who da fuck is this guy??



Many people would like to see Connor vs Chandler too. I think perception wise, Connor vs Paddy the Baddy would be the biggest fight ever... Maybe the biggest. But would it be the best fight ever? Maybe not. It's possible that Connor know Paddy the Baddy would quickly KO him. I think ppl see Connor vs Chandler as an easy way out for Connor, but that may be perception wise, too.



I think, many ppl disagree though... But I'd say that the biggest fight would be Chandler vs Paddy the Baddy.



Chandler will fight firstly, it's a risky fight, but win or losel he'll fight Paddy the Baddy. I think Chandler wins the fight before Paddy, but if he loses, that may be even more dangerous for Paddy the Baddy. Looking at Chandler's resume, even in other organizations, like the elite Muay Thai World Fighting, it's hard to find a moment Chandler looked bad in 2 consecutive matches. So Paddy the Baddy vs Chandler may be the right fight either way!!!