No one else is doing that to Jiri

Alex made it look easy but who else at LHW does that to Jiri? Rakic is definitely a top contender and Jiri fought him without a single care for defense, kept marching him down and eating shots until Rakic broke.

Jiri's offense is pretty much his defense as well. I imagine most fighters get terrified of this guy just charging forward, eating their best shots and creating car crashes. Alex is the only one, due to his power, to neutralize Jiri. I don't see any other LHW doing this.

Do you think Jiri is a definite number 2 at LHW? Do you see anyone else doing what Alex did to him?

Sure hope his chin isn't cracked tho. That was two KOs in one fight.