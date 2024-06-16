  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Nine people injured in park shooting in Michigan (shooter suicided)

shinkyoku

shinkyoku

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jun 21, 2008
Messages
4,560
Reaction score
2,451
At least nine people (number may still rise) was shot today at a Splash pad in Michigan.
The shooter, a 42 yo man (described as white by witnesses, before anyone ask) was later found in his home, having ended his own life before the police arrived.
The youngest victim is 4yo, the oldest 78.

Apparently the shooter stepped out of his car and started firing seemingly at random, stopping to reload multiple times.
A empty pistol and 3 empty magazines was left at the scene.
No-one died at the scene but some, including a 8yo child are still in critical condition.

www.huffpost.com

Nine People, Including 2 Children, Injured In Shooting At Michigan Splash Pad

Law enforcement tracked a suspect to a home, where the person died by suicide, authorities said.
www.huffpost.com www.huffpost.com
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

White Whale
International Mass shooting in Prague University several dead and dozens injured
3 4 5
Replies
93
Views
5K
Anewt
Anewt
LeonardoBjj
Crime Multiple people wounded in Iowa school shooting
9 10 11
Replies
200
Views
7K
CantCucktheTuck
CantCucktheTuck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,532
Messages
55,700,958
Members
174,903
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top