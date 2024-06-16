Nine People, Including 2 Children, Injured In Shooting At Michigan Splash Pad Law enforcement tracked a suspect to a home, where the person died by suicide, authorities said.

At least nine people (number may still rise) was shot today at a Splash pad in Michigan.The shooter, a 42 yo man (described as white by witnesses, before anyone ask) was later found in his home, having ended his own life before the police arrived.The youngest victim is 4yo, the oldest 78.Apparently the shooter stepped out of his car and started firing seemingly at random, stopping to reload multiple times.A empty pistol and 3 empty magazines was left at the scene.No-one died at the scene but some, including a 8yo child are still in critical condition.