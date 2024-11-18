Nick Diaz update?

mixmastermo
Soo I came here to see if there are any more updates on the Nick Diaz situation but instead I found 5 plus pages of threads talking about Jones vs Aspinall, how Jones still isn't GOAT, etc. Meanwhile @ClosetVitorFan posted a thread days ago about how Nick Diaz was off UFC 310 and that thread got moved to Great Beyond and locked.
And it turns out the story is actually true.
WTF Sherdog? Can we not combine all the Jones threads and have an actual conversation about the Diaz situation?
Dana White Should Never Book Former Champion For Another Fight
Nick Diaz has reportedly pulled out of his UFC 310 fight against Vicente Luque. It's time Dana White and the UFC consider never booking Diaz again.
www.forbes.com
It is unclear why Diaz has pulled out of the event, but a woman named Kay, who is believed to be his girlfriend, released a disturbing video of him. She followed the video with a post on Instagram that hinted at drug issues.