  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Nick Diaz update?

mixmastermo

mixmastermo

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Jul 28, 2009
Messages
8,111
Reaction score
9,435
Soo I came here to see if there are any more updates on the Nick Diaz situation but instead I found 5 plus pages of threads talking about Jones vs Aspinall, how Jones still isn't GOAT, etc. Meanwhile @ClosetVitorFan posted a thread days ago about how Nick Diaz was off UFC 310 and that thread got moved to Great Beyond and locked.

And it turns out the story is actually true.

WTF Sherdog? Can we not combine all the Jones threads and have an actual conversation about the Diaz situation?

It appears drugs are the culprit

Original thread


Story on Forbes

www.forbes.com

Dana White Should Never Book Former Champion For Another Fight

Nick Diaz has reportedly pulled out of his UFC 310 fight against Vicente Luque. It's time Dana White and the UFC consider never booking Diaz again.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

It is unclear why Diaz has pulled out of the event, but a woman named Kay, who is believed to be his girlfriend, released a disturbing video of him. She followed the video with a post on Instagram that hinted at drug issues.
Click to expand...
 
It is weird. It's getting anti publicity. If you watched the post fight presser someone asked Dana about it and he acted dumb about it. "That's news to me. I've seen a lot of dumb Diaz videos." And then they just cut off the reporter

Obviously something dubious is happening to Nick. And the fact the fight was booked in the first place is now dubious
 
CroCopsLHK said:
It is weird. It's getting anti publicity. If you watched the post fight presser someone asked Dana about it and he acted dumb about it. "That's news to me. I've seen a lot of dumb Diaz videos." And then they just cut off the reporter

Obviously something dubious is happening to Nick. And the fact the fight was booked in the first place is now dubious
Click to expand...

his pressers really are completely useless

never ever actually answers anything, pretends he didn't hear, pretends he doesn't know or circles around a subject instead of answering
 
Of all the fanbases and warwagons, the hype Nick Diaz gets has always baffled me.

The dude has been disappointing his fans for well over a decade.... not sure why he is even still in UFC at this point.
 
usernamee said:
his pressers really are completely useless

never ever actually answers anything, pretends he didn't hear, pretends he doesn't know or circles around a subject instead of answering
Click to expand...
Problem is you're expecting him to act like a human being, but he's not he's a fight promoter. Dude doesn't even have opposable thumbs.
 
Unfortunately, unless Diaz balloons to heavyweight and becomes a potential opponent for Jones, I don’t expect to see his name brought up for a few weeks…

Or anyone else’s really…
 
Last I heard is he is also caught burning a lipstick at the same location 3 nights ago.
 
It's all a big misunderstanding. Nick Diaz essentially burned the abandoned YMCA building down because he thought it was an eye sore to the city of Stockton. All jokes aside, I hope Nick can get some help and get his life on track.
 
It is weird after all this that we still have no confirmation from Diaz or the UFC that he is off 310, he is still listed on the card on UFC.com and all the MMA sites are basing the news off of one guys source and the stupid video. I mean its probably true but why there is such a delay for UFC to announce it is odd.
 
mixmastermo said:
Of all the fanbases and warwagons, the hype Nick Diaz gets has always baffled me.

The dude has been disappointing his fans for well over a decade.... not sure why he is even still in UFC at this point.
Click to expand...
There is nothing to be baffled by. His fandom comes from the work he put in for many years. Deservedly so.

As far as this decade is concened. He's been retired.

When he retired he said its cos he dont got it anymore.

He came back only because he has money issues.

The dissapointment comes from his substance abuse issues. The UFC does want to help him, but he cant get himself together to even get into the cage, unfortunatley. His fans want him to get himself together but it really doesnt look good for him.
 
Natural Order said:
Absolutely nuts they even considered giving Nick another fight after the Lawler debacle.
Click to expand...
Honestly, they are trying to help him and probably hope that that getting a fight will motivate him to get his life together.

I agree he really shouldnt be fighting anymore, but neither does Tony Ferguson.

Im OK with them getting Nick some money, even if it means having a bad fight...I dont want to watch it but if it could get him centered...gave him purpose...ok great.

It looks like though he is too far gone, and its sad. Obviously Nick has been dealin with serious traumas for a long time, which is why he's so different from his brother.
 
mixmastermo said:
Soo I came here to see if there are any more updates on the Nick Diaz situation but instead I found 5 plus pages of threads talking about Jones vs Aspinall, how Jones still isn't GOAT, etc. Meanwhile @ClosetVitorFan posted a thread days ago about how Nick Diaz was off UFC 310 and that thread got moved to Great Beyond and locked.

And it turns out the story is actually true.

WTF Sherdog? Can we not combine all the Jones threads and have an actual conversation about the Diaz situation?

It appears drugs are the culprit

Original thread


Story on Forbes

www.forbes.com

Dana White Should Never Book Former Champion For Another Fight

Nick Diaz has reportedly pulled out of his UFC 310 fight against Vicente Luque. It's time Dana White and the UFC consider never booking Diaz again.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com
Click to expand...

Granted his last performance was hardly inspiring, and we can debate whether Nick should be even be fighting...regardless of all that, simply given his popularity, it is strange how much this is flying under the radar. I guess everyone is not surprised, but it still doesn't explain the relative lack of info and coverage beyond some vague stories.

Someone asked Dana about it at the 309 post-fight presser, but he didn't even know Nick was out...crazy.
 
HHJ said:
There is nothing to be baffled by. His fandom comes from the work he put in for many years. Deservedly so.

As far as this decade is concened. He's been retired.

When he retired he said its cos he dont got it anymore.

He came back only because he has money issues.

The dissapointment comes from his substance abuse issues. The UFC does want to help him, but he cant get himself together to even get into the cage, unfortunatley. His fans want him to get himself together but it really doesnt look good for him.
Click to expand...
Not denying he has talent, but even while he was active at the tail end of his run in UFC there was a lot of disappointment- missed press conferences, failed drug tests, etc.

I used to be a big Rampage Jackson fan- after he made some questionable choices, came to the octagon not fully motivated/trained, and said some questionable things, you won't see me hyping him up like I used to. I'll still watch him fight but I know exactly when his career started to deteriorate.
 
mixmastermo said:
Of all the fanbases and warwagons, the hype Nick Diaz gets has always baffled me.

The dude has been disappointing his fans for well over a decade.... not sure why he is even still in UFC at this point.
Click to expand...

People don't like change, myself included. I was in my prime when Diaz was kicking ass, and I'll be a fan forever. I wish we could have the old Nick back.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
MRT said:
Granted his last performance was hardly inspiring, and we can debate whether Nick should be even be fighting...regardless of all that, simply given his popularity, it is strange how much this is flying under the radar. I guess everyone is not surprised, but it still doesn't explain the relative lack of info and coverage beyond some vague stories.

Someone asked Dana about it at the 309 post-fight presser, but he didn't even know Nick was out...crazy.
Click to expand...
Nick hasn't really been relevant for years and the MMA fanbase has a very high turnover rate compared to other sports. I'm not sure there's many from Nick's heyday that are still highly active posters anywhere. Seems Nick's problems are also highly personal and those close to him don't want to talk about it publicly so it's not surprising there isn't a lot of info. In a recent interview Gilbert Melendez seemed hesitant to talk about him and just said 'Nick's off doing his own thing'
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Dave Poodle said:
Nick hasn't really been relevant for years and the MMA fanbase has a very high turnover rate compared to other sports. I'm not sure there's many from Nick's heyday that are still highly active posters anywhere. Seems Nick's problems are also highly personal and those close to him don't want to talk about it publicly so it's not surprising there isn't a lot of info. In a recent interview Gilbert Melendez seemed hesitant to talk about him and just said 'Nick's off doing his own thing'
Click to expand...
Nick still has a lot of fans. There's just not been any good news
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wilmer Digreux
Cesar Gracie slams “groupie” Jose Garcia over false accusations that he’s trying to leech off Nick Diaz
2
Replies
29
Views
999
SuperNerd
SuperNerd

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,655
Messages
56,535,394
Members
175,272
Latest member
Pierren11

Share this page

Back
Top