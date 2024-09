Next BW fights to make

Finally we can get Sandhagen v Omalley! No excuses for a different BS matchup for these guys



Figgy v Merab should happen next but I prefer Merab v Umar



If Umar doesn't get Merab he should fight CCC to keep him busy while both giving him a solid test and more build up.



If Figgy doesn't fight Merab he should fight Aldo. That would be an absolute banger!