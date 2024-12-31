lsa
Großadmiral
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2006
- Messages
- 73,225
- Reaction score
- 103,371
"Vladimir Putin extended his heartfelt greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2025 to heads of a number of foreign states and governments.
Among them are President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Luiz Alberto Arce, President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong, President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong-un, President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, Pope Francis, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of the Federative Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
Messages of greetings were also sent to some former heads of state and government including, Raul Castro, Robert Kocharyan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Serzh Sargsyan, Gerhard Schroeder."
Happy new year mother tuckers!
Among them are President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Speaker of Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Luiz Alberto Arce, President of the Federal Republic of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Luong Cuong, President of the Republic of India Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Chairman of State Affairs of the DPRK Kim Jong-un, President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of Nicaragua Daniel Ortega, Pope Francis, President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister of the Federative Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed, President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa.
Messages of greetings were also sent to some former heads of state and government including, Raul Castro, Robert Kocharyan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Serzh Sargsyan, Gerhard Schroeder."
New Year greetings to heads of state and government
Vladimir Putin extended his heartfelt greetings on Christmas and the New Year 2025 to heads of a number of foreign states and governments.
en.kremlin.ru
Happy new year mother tuckers!