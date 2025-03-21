  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Power struggle leads to coup in Tigray as war looms between Ethiopia and Eritrea

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
8,893
Reaction score
11,220
Tigray’s interim leader flees as rival faction seizes control, while Ethiopian tanks and troops move to border of Eritrea

Fred Harter in Addis Ababa

Aregawi was building a tour-guiding business when war struck Ethiopia’s Tigray region in 2020. He spent the next two years fighting on the frontline. Now he is among those who fear Tigray is on the brink of conflict once more.

“We don’t want to become a battleground, but it seems like war is near, maybe even inevitable,” he said.

The war between Tigray’s rebellious rulers and Ethiopia’s federal government ended in 2022, leaving about 600,000 people dead and nearly 10% of women aged between 15 and 49 living in Tigray raped, according to a British Medical Journal study.

But the failure to implement most of the ceasefire’s provisions – including the return of nearly 1 million displaced people – and a scramble over resources has split the ruling Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) party.

Tensions escalated this month when Tigray’s interim president, Getachew Reda, tried to fire three senior military commanders, having previously accused his forces of attempting a coup.
cq5dam.thumbnail.cropped.750.422.jpeg

A coup now appears to have taken place. Last week, a rival TPLF faction, led by the party chair Debretsion Gebremichael, installed its officials in provincial government offices. It also took over the mayor’s office and the main radio station in the regional capital, Mekelle. Getachew fled to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.

On Saturday a skirmish in Tigray resulted in three deaths. A few days before, another person was killed during a dispute in the town of Adi Gudem.

All week long queues formed outside Tigray’s banks as people withdrew their cash, and flights out sold out. Armed men roamed Mekelle’s streets at night, checking people’s ID.

“Fear and uncertainty prevail,” said a resident, who asked not to be named. “My friends are planning to leave for Addis Ababa, Kenya and Uganda because of the fear of war.”

Against this backdrop, concerns are also increasing over tensions between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Despite fighting alongside each other in Tigray, the neighbouring countries have been at loggerheads for months over the determination of Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, to regain access to the Red Sea, which Ethiopia lost when Eritrea seceded in 1993.

4500.jpg

A school used as shelter for internally displaced people in Mekelle. The UN put the number of IDPs in Ethiopia’s Tigray region at 1.1 million late last year.
Photograph: Michele Spatari/AFP/Getty

Having previously made overtures to the breakaway republic of Somaliland, Abiy set his sights on Eritrea’s port of Assab. He has repeatedly said sea access was “existential” for Ethiopia, which with 130 million people is the world’s most populous landlocked country. He described losing Eritrea’s coastline as a “historical mistake”.

Eritrea has ordered a nationwide mobilisation and is trying to undermine Abiy by aiding rebels fighting Ethiopia’s military in the Amhara region bordering Tigray. There are reports that Eritrean intelligence helped Debretsion’s TPLF faction during last week’s coup.

Ethiopia has sent tanks and troops to the Eritrean border, and state media have been amplifying voices justifying Ethiopia’s claims over Assab port.

Last week, Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae, Tigray’s vice-president, warned that war could erupt “at any moment” and the region risked “becoming a battlefield” again.

images


Payton Knopf and Alexander Rondos, the former US and EU special envoys to the region, described developments as “dry tinder waiting for a match that could ignite an interstate war between Ethiopia and Eritrea”.

Abiy said he wanted Ethiopia to regain the port peacefully. “Ethiopia has no intention to invade Eritrea to gain Red Sea access,” he said on Thursday. “Our desire is to talk about it under the principle of give and take, in a mutually beneficial manner, and according to commercial law.”

He spoke after meeting the rival Tigray factions. It appears Abiy declined to intervene in support of Getachew, which could have sparked fresh fighting.

Abiy could seek a deal to secure the support of Tigray, which still has a formidable 200,000-strong military force.

Tigray’s new leaders, meanwhile, want to regain control of western Tigray, a fertile area with gold deposits that was seized by Amhara forces during the war. Any attempt to recapture it could also spark fresh conflict, said Ahmed Soliman, at the geopolitical thinktank Chatham House.

“The crux is how things evolve in Tigray and how Abiy responds,” Soliman said. “If there is no agreement, the situation could certainly escalate.”

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...up-war-ethiopia-eritrea-assab-port-abiy-ahmed

Hello darkness, my old friend
I've come to talk with you again
Because a vision softly creeping
Left its seeds while I was sleeping
And the vision that was planted in my brain
Still remains

Within the sound of silence
In restless dreams, I walked alone
Narrow streets of cobblestone
'Neath the halo of a street lamp
I turned my collar to the cold and damp

When my eyes were stabbed by the flash of a neon light
That split the night
And touched the sound of silence
And in the naked light, I saw
Ten thousand people, maybe more

People talking without speaking
People hearing without listening
People writing songs that voices never shared
And no one dared
Disturb the sound of silence

"Fools" said I, "You do not know
Silence like a cancer grows
Hear my words that I might teach you
Take my arms that I might reach you"
But my words, like silent raindrops fell

And echoed in the wells of silence
And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning

In the words that it was forming
Then the sign said, "The words on the prophets are written on the subway walls
In tenement halls"
And whispered in the sound of silence



images
 

Rounded up, massacred and posted on social media: can Ethiopia bring justice for atrocities in Tigray?​


Fred Harter in Axum and Mahbere Dego
The country is about to start investigating crimes reported in a brutal regional war. But trust is at an all-time low and survivors feel forgotten

Meaza Teklemariam was seven months pregnant when the soldiers came to her home in January 2021, dragged her husband, Tsegaye, outside and bound his hands together, before taking him away with other men from their neighbourhood in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

“They said to him, ‘You are a fighter, you are a fighter’,” says Meaza, tears rolling down her cheeks. “He kept saying, ‘No, no. I’m a farmer, I’m a civilian.’”
5076.jpg

A memorial for rebel Tigray fighters who died in the war. About 600,000 people are estimated to have died in the conflict between 2020 and 2022. Photograph: Fred Harter

Europe is turning a blind eye because Ethiopia is an important partner in Africa
Click to expand...
European diplomat
Click to expand...

Videos filmed by the soldiers and posted on social media show what happened next. The soldiers gather dozens of men on a rocky clifftop. Then they lead them to the edge and shoot them with automatic rifles. The limp bodies are tossed into the valley below, as the soldiers fire rounds into anyone showing signs of life.

At one point, before the slaughter begins, a smiling soldier with a rifle slung over his shoulder beckons to the camera. “Why don’t you go closer and film?” he asks. “You should film how these are going to die.” In another video a soldier identifies his name and military unit and then passes his phone to a comrade who films him shooting someone.

6000.jpg

A stone monument marks the site of the Mahbere Dego massacre in Tigray. Photograph: Fred Harter
Today, a modest stone monument stands at the massacre site in Mahbere Dego town in Tigray, where children graze herds of donkeys and cattle among the orange aloe vera flowers. A tally by local officials, reviewed by the Guardian, puts the number of people killed at 50. It was six months before relatives discovered their loved ones’ remains, when the soldiers withdrew from the area in the face of a rebel offensive.

People were identified by their scattered belongings: tattered identity cards, charred shoes and bloodstained bits of clothing. Bones were collected in sacks as the sounds of battle echoed in the surrounding mountains, and buried in mass graves at two local churches.

“It was heartbreaking,” says priest Gebremeskal Berhe, standing beside one of the graves at his church of Mahbere Tsadkan. “We don’t know the exact number of people buried here,” he says. “We can only guess.”

42019891445_57483c0a11.jpg

This massacre is just one atrocity in the brutal war that engulfed northern Ethiopia from 2020 to 2022. About 600,000 people died, according to Olusegun Obasanjo, a negotiator for the African Union and former president of Nigeria. Many died from disease and hunger when aid was blocked to Tigray, prompting a UN investigation into accusations of Ethiopia’s government using starvation as a weapon. An estimated 100,000 women were raped, and UN investigators concluded all sides committed war crimes, including rebels from Tigray when they entered the neighbouring regions of Afar and Amhara.

Now, two years after the war ended, Ethiopia is preparing to launch a transitional justice process. In April, its cabinet approved a policy setting up a special prosecutor and court to deal with the most serious abuses, as well as a truth commission with powers to grant reparations and amnesties to mend fractured community relationships. Their work will start in the coming months, covering not just the recent civil war, but all crimes committed in the country since 1995, when its constitution came into force.
42864494912_37af86a25a_z.jpg

The transitional justice policy has drawn praise from donors such as the US and the European Union, which froze aid to Ethiopia during the conflict and demanded a transitional justice process before they normalised relations. But it has been criticised by international and national human rights groups, who question the government’s commitment to accountability.

During the conflict, the government cut Tigray’s phone lines and officials downplayed or denied accusations its forces and allies committed abuses. Eritrean troops fought alongside Ethiopia’s military, but Ethiopia’s prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, denied their presence for months. The ministry of justice says it has carried out investigations but has released little information about findings, raising fears the transitional justice process will be similarly opaque.

Laetitia Bader, Horn of Africa director at Human Rights Watch, says: “Time and time again, the government has demonstrated outright resistance to any international oversight, scrutiny and transparency. And we are seeing that again with this process.”
42442431480_354506dcb8_z.jpg

A major concern is the lack of international participation in the process. A group of Ethiopian academics who helped draft the policy floated the possibility of including international experts as judges, investigators and commissioners, but the final policy limits them to training and advisory roles.

The government has insisted on a nationally led process, under the banner of “African solutions to African problems”, and refused to cooperate with the UN investigation, whose mandate it lobbied hard to end. The investigation was allowed to quietly lapse last year, as the EU restored €600m (£500m) in frozen funding to Ethiopia, a move that seemed to indicate a shelving of its demands for accountability.

“Europe is turning a blind eye because Ethiopia is an important partner in Africa,” alleges a European diplomat in Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital.

One senior member of the UN investigation says: “We left the process with the view Ethiopia was not serious about accountability, that this was something they were primarily doing for external consumption.” They describe this tactic as “quasi-compliance”.
44972048871_60843df886_z.jpg
 
A government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

There is still fighting in Amhara and Oromia, Ethiopia’s biggest regions, where security forces face accusations of abuses. This includes a massacre of dozens of civilians early this year, which the government is yet to investigate. Much of these regions are too dangerous for officials, so it is not clear how the transitional process will work there. Civil society groups say the ongoing atrocities cast doubt on the government’s commitment to accountability.

The new special prosecutor will have powers to extradite suspects, but Eritrea sending men to face justice in Ethiopia is a remote prospect, with its president, Isaias Afwerki, calling allegations of war crimes in Tigray “a fantasy”.

6000.jpg

Widows who lost their husbands in the Mahbere Dego massacre. Photograph: Fred Harter

Eritrean troops have been accused of committing some of the worst atrocities of the war. This includes the massacre of hundreds of men and boys in Axum, an hour’s drive north of Mahbere Dego through flat farmland. On 28 and 29 November 2020, Eritrean soldiers reportedly carried out a door-to-door killing spree after clashing with local militia in this ancient city, whose church is believed by Orthodox Ethiopians to house the Ark of the Covenant.

At her home in Axum’s old town, Tirhas Berha recalls how gunfire rang through the city. Then a group of Eritrean troops barged in. She says they ordered her husband, Tamrat, into the street, lined him up with five other men and opened fire.

When she eventually managed to drag him inside, Tamrat was still breathing. But he bled to death in front of her and their children two hours later. They could not leave their home to bury his decomposing body for three days.

Trust in government institutions is low in Tigray. According to a recent survey, just 2% of people living there want domestic courts to adjudicate. This includes Berha, who has little confidence her husband’s killers will ever be prosecuted.


“We need justice, but it’s been four years and nothing has happened. They have just forgotten about us,” she says.

“No one can understand how I feel.” As she speaks, her young daughter wipes her tears away with a scarf and rubs her back.
31786227688_fa4b1b7155_z.jpg

Leake Embaye helped to collect the bodies. He says they were fired upon by Eritrean troops while doing the work. At his barber shop, stripped bare by looting, he unfurls a large poster with the pictures and names of the dead from his neighbourhood. He says he too doubts there will be justice.

“The government lied about what happened, they said Eritrean troops weren’t here at the time,” he says.

In a recent interview, Ethiopia’s army chief downplayed what happened in Axum, saying Eritrean troops “were fired upon” and “took action against those who attacked them”. “In the midst of this, peaceful people might have been harmed,” he said.

In the countryside around Mahbere Dego, wrapped in a white shawl, Kiros Berhe walks along a dirt path through fields teeming with crops ready for harvest, up to the church gate where her husband, Solomon, and other relatives lie buried. But she won’t go inside. “It is too painful,” she says.

Despite losing six family members in the massacre at the cliff top, she considers herself “very lucky” because her only son survived. “I am sure God will punish them,” she says, “but I don’t trust the government. They are responsible for this.”

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...pia-justice-tigray-atrocities-crimes-violence
 
Rygu said:
Estimates show a potential war there could cost hundreds of dollars in damages.
Click to expand...
Except both China (infrastructure) and the west (Grand Renaissance Dam) have poured in billions into Ethiopia
 
It will be interesting to see if Ethiopia does get port access whether from an agreement with Eriteria or the recognition of Somaliland.

Currently, they are so dependent on imports from Djibouti
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Somalia and Ethiopia agree to restore diplomatic ties after year-long rift
Replies
5
Views
188
Rygu
Rygu
LeonardoBjj
International As Somaliland votes, its leaders see international recognition in reach
Replies
6
Views
311
degoj99
degoj99
LeonardoBjj
International Drone attacks killing hundreds of civilians across Africa, says report
Replies
8
Views
186
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International UN authorises new mission against al-Shabaab in Somalia
Replies
0
Views
96
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj
International Myanmar military kills dozens in heaviest airstrikes since 2021 coup
Replies
3
Views
204
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,943
Messages
57,062,026
Members
175,524
Latest member
bartu

Share this page

Back
Top