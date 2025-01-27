  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

International Rwandan-backed rebels M23 claim capture of eastern DRC city Goma

Fighters enter city on border with Rwanda after lightning advance, raising risk of broader regional war

Carlos Mureithi in Nairobi

Fighters from the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group claim to have taken the eastern city of Goma after a lightning advance in recent weeks that has forced thousands from their homes and risked reigniting a broader regional war.

The M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said on X: “We urge all residents of Goma to remain calm. The liberation of the city has been successfully carried out and the situation is under control.”

It was not clear on Monday morning how much of Goma, the capital of North Kivu state in eastern DRC, was controlled by the rebels but witnesses in the city said rebel fighters could be seen in the centre. Residents said gunfire could be heard near the airport, the city centre and near the border with Rwanda.

18296915896_93d49dbb7f.jpg

Residents’ reaction to the arrival of the M23 rebels was mixed. Some stayed indoors while others came out to cheer.

Videos posted on social media showed people in some areas of Goma lining the streets to applaud and fist-bump heavily armed fighters wearing green fatigues and matching rubber boots. “Welcome, welcome our friends,” some people chanted.

Four people said the apparently warm welcome was born of self-preservation. “We try to be kind because there is fear. Since they are criminals, we can’t predict their behaviour,” one said. “The only thing we can do is show that we are happy.”

Another said: “We stay at home waiting to know the real situation because there is a lot of confusion for the moment.”

20646186569_f8fba5f70f_z.jpg

The rebels had ordered government soldiers to surrender by 3am on Monday (0100 GMT) and 100 Congolese soldiers handed over their weapons to Uruguayan troops in the UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, Monusco, Uruguay’s military said. Monusco staff and their families were evacuating across the border to Rwanda on Monday morning where 10 buses were waiting to pick them up.

The eastern borderlands of DRC are a tinderbox of rebel and militia fiefdoms stemming from two regional wars after Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, when Hutu extremists murdered close to 1 million Tutsis and moderate Hutus. M23 is the latest in a long line of Tutsi-led rebel movements.

On Sunday the UN special representative Bintou Keita told the UN security council that despite peacekeepers’ support for the Congolese armed forces, M23 and Rwandan forces had entered the Munigi neighbourhood on Goma’s outskirts, “causing mass panic”. Keita said M23 fighters were advancing and using residents as human shields as others fled for their lives.

DRC’s foreign minister, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, told the security council that Rwanda was committing “a frontal aggression, a declaration of war which no longer hides itself behind diplomatic manoeuvres”.
20816992162_7d258f70e5_c.jpg

Rwanda’s ambassador to the UN, Ernest Rwamucyo, did not confirm or deny DRC’s claims. He blamed the country’s government, saying the crisis could have been averted if it had “demonstrated a genuine commitment to peace”.

Kenya’s president, William Ruto, who chairs the East African Community, of which Rwanda and the DRC are part, called for a cessation of hostilities on Sunday. He also urged DRC’s president, Félix Tshisekedi, and his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, “to heed the call for peace from the people of our region and the international community”. He said the EAC would convene an extraordinary summit in the next 48 hours.

M23 says it exists to protect the ethnic Tutsi population in DRC. The rebels briefly took over Goma in 2012, withdrawing after international donors cut aid to Rwanda over its support for the group. They resurfaced in late 2021, with increasing support from Rwanda.
22859148035_500087247a_h.jpg

M23’s offensive risks worsening one of the world’s largest humanitarian crises. More than one-third of the population of North Kivu state are displaced, according to the UN.

Rose Tchwenko, Mercy Corps’ country director for DRC, said: “Goma is more than a regional capital. It’s the lifeline of humanitarian operations across eastern DRC, and the scale of this renewed crisis threatens to overwhelm its capacity. After years of bearing the brunt of relentless conflict, Goma is now perilously close to breaking.”

In a briefing to reporters, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the UN under-secretary general for peace operations, said: “The situation on the ground remains volatile and dangerous. There have been significant advances by M23 and to a large extent a shift in the balance of forces. There is no question [that] Rwandan forces are present on the ground.”

He said the peacekeeping forces of Monusco needed to protect themselves and the many civilians seeking shelter in Monusco bases. “We need all hands on deck to support the diplomatic effort,” he said.
22760925721_858c2f99dd_z.jpg

Lacroix denied that the recent withdrawal of Monusco forces from South Kibu had encouraged the M23 rebels.


Bruno Lemarquis, a deputy special representative in Monusco, said fighting in Goma was continuing and was “very dangerous”. “Many of our colleagues in Monusco are in underground bunkers,” he said, and some non-essential staff had been evacuated to the DRC capital, Kinshasa, or to a UN facility in Entebbe, Uganda.

Lemarquis said several shells had hit one of the major Goma hospitals, leaving the hospital overwhelmed. An additional 117 injured people had arrived at the hospital needing critical treatment.

He said water, electricity and internet access in Goma had been cut. There had been looting of a humanitarian facility, an attack on a UNHCR vehicle and a strike on a Save the Children facility.

Additional reporting by Patrick Wintour. The Associated Press and Reuters also contributed to this report

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...oup-goma-drc-democratic-republic-congo-rwanda
 
I should take more time to educate myself on who's in the right and who's in the wrong on these African conflicts because unless it's Boko Haram or Isis being in the wrong I never know.
 
Most Americans can't find DRC on a map.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I should take more time to educate myself on who's in the right and who's in the wrong on these African conflicts because unless it's Boko Haram or Isis being in the wrong I never know.
Click to expand...
Unless it's an ISIS type group there are no good guys and bad guys, only interests.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I should take more time to educate myself on who's in the right and who's in the wrong on these African conflicts because unless it's Boko Haram or Isis being in the wrong I never know.
Click to expand...
- Inocent civilians are the victim here. Theres no good or bad side i presume. Like the guy on my avatar says: Theres no winning side on a war!
 

Rwanda-backed rebels move deeper into eastern Congo as UN reports executions and rapes​

BY CHINEDU ASADU AND JUSTIN KABUMBA
Updated 1:22 PM BRT, January 31, 2025

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Rwanda-backed rebels were expanding their presence in eastern Congo after capturing Goma, the region’s major city, the U.N. said Friday, also expressing concerns over executions it learned were carried out by the rebels in recent days following a major escalation of their yearslong rebellion.

Congolese forces, meanwhile, repelled the rebels in their offensive towards South Kivu’s provincial capital of Bakuvu on Thursday, residents and local officials said. The M23 rebel group has captured several towns after seizing neighboring Goma, a humanitarian hub critical for many of the 6 million people displaced by the conflict. They have said they will march to Congo’s capital, Kinshasa, which is nearly 1,000 miles (around 1,600 kilometers) away.

The M23 group is the most potent of more than 100 armed groups vying for control in Congo’s mineral-rich east, which holds vast deposits critical to much of the world’s technology. They are backed by around 4,000 troops from neighboring Rwanda, according to U.N. experts, far more than in 2012 when they first captured Goma in a conflict driven by ethnic grievances.

Executions, rape as human rights crisis worsens​

U.N. human rights office spokesman Jeremy Laurence spoke at a briefing on Friday about the worsening human rights crisis in the aftermath of the rebellion, including bomb strikes on at least two internally displaced persons camps that killed an unspecified number of people.

“We have also documented summary executions of at least 12 people by M23" from Jan. 26-28, Laurence said, adding that the group has also occupied schools and hospitals in the province and are subjecting civilians to forced conscription and forced labor.

Congolese forces have also been accused of sexual violence as fighting rages on in the region, Laurence said.

“We are verifying reports that 52 women were raped by Congolese troops in South Kivu, including alleged reports of gang rape,” he said.

Rebels repelled as young people volunteer to fight​

An attack by the rebels in Kalehe territory, about 140 kilometers (about 85 miles) from the South Kivu provincial capital, on Thursday was repelled by security forces, said Lt. Gen. Pacifique Masunzu, who commands a key military defense zone in South Kivu.

Congolese military bases in Bukavu were being emptied on Thursday to reinforce those along the way to the provincial capital, residents have told The Associated Press.

Hundreds of young people were on Friday registering as volunteers to join military training in the provincial capital, according to Gabriel Kasanji, a local administrative officer. This follows Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi’s call on Thursday for a mass military mobilization.

The central African nation’s military has been weakened after it lost hundreds of personnel and foreign mercenaries who surrendered to the rebels after the fall of Goma.

As he took office on Friday as the new governor of North Kivu, which includes Goma, Maj. Gen. Somo Kakule Evariste vowed to “move as soon as possible” to Goma to restore government control.

“This is not the time for speeches,” the general said. “The flame of resistance will never be extinguished.”

A devasted Goma grapples with no water and electricity​

As much of Goma remained without water and electricity supplies, residents trekked for hours to fetch water from Lake Kivu.

“We want the war to end so that we can resume normal life. Coming here every day, we will not make it,” said Badeja Matanda, a Goma resident.

M23 has tried to assert their control over the city, saying on Thursday that they were working to restore electricity and water supplies cut in the city of about 2 million people as the fighting raged on.

“We are going to struggle until we restore democracy,” said Corneille Nangaa, one of the political leaders of M23. “From a failed state to a modern state.”

https://apnews.com/article/congo-goma-m23-rwanda-south-kivu-bukavu-33eff22869b342302cbfece87fb96a07
 

Hundreds of women raped and burned to death after Goma prison set on fire​

Atrocity follows escape of thousands of male inmates amid chaos as Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seize eastern DRC city

Joost Bastmeijer, Saskia Houttuin and Mark Townsend

Hundreds of women were raped and burned alive during the chaos after a Rwandan-backed rebel group entered the Congolese city of Goma last week.

The female inmates were attacked in their wing inside Goma’s Munzenze prison during a mass jailbreak, according to a senior UN official.

The deputy head of the UN peacekeeping force based in Goma, Vivian van de Perre, said that while several thousand men managed to escape from the prison, the area reserved for women was set on fire.

Images taken shortly after Rwandan-backed M23 rebels reached the centre of Goma reveal vast plumes of black smoke rising from the prison on the morning of 27 January.

Although details of the incident are scarce, the atrocity appears to be the worst of the recent M23-led conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. UN peacekeepers, however, have been unable to visit the prison to investigate further because of restrictions imposed by the M23 rebels, meaning the identity of the perpetrators remains unclear.

On Tuesday, it emerged that about 2,000 bodies were still awaiting burial in Goma after M23 fighters seized Goma, capital of the DRC’s North Kivu province, on 27 January.

Van de Perre, who is now based in Goma with thousands of UN peacekeeping troops deployed to protect citizens, said: “There was a major prison breakout of 4,000 escaped prisoners. A few hundred women were also in that prison.

“They were all raped and then they set fire to the women’s wing. They all died afterwards.”

This week the UN office of the high commissioner for human rights (OHCHR) warned that sexual violence was being used as a weapon of war by rival armed groups in Goma.

The city, home to more than one million people, is under the total control of M23 forces. But in an unforeseen development late on Monday, the militia announced a unilateral “ceasefire”.

Until then, fears had been mounting that Rwanda was determined to take more territory from its vast neighbour, with M23 forces steadily heading south towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province 120 miles (190km) from Goma.

A statement from a political-military coalition called the Alliance Fleuve Congo (Congo River Alliance) – of which M23 is a member – announced it had “no intention of taking control of Bukavu or other localities”.

Responding to news of the unexpected ceasefire, Van de Perre said: “I hope it stays that way because they [M23] were already moving in the direction of Bukavu with reinforcements and heavy weaponry, which can be seen passing [along] the streets in Goma.

“If they retreat, that’s good news. Otherwise, we’ll have a new clash with potentially thousands of additional deaths.”

She said M23 may have had a sudden rethink after reinforcements from Burundi arrived in Bukavu and a nearby airport was used by the Congolese air force.

“The Burundians have sent 2,000 extra troops to Bukavu, and they are very good fighters. I think M23 is currently rethinking their next steps.”

Despite evidence to the contrary, Rwanda denies it is backing the M23 or that its forces have crossed into eastern Congo.

However, Van de Perre, part of the UN peacekeeping force known as Monusco, said her colleagues had spotted Rwandan soldiers during patrols.

Van de Perre urged the UN security council to increase the pressure on Rwanda. “We really need to get back to the negotiating table. And that is only possible if the members of the security council and other important countries exert enough pressure on Rwanda and Congo,” she said.

Previously, another senior UN official had speculated that the DRC’s neighbour wanted to annex a chunk of DRC larger than Rwanda itself. “This is a long-term policy to get the broader Kivu area into the sphere of Rwandan influence and, later, under complete administrative control,” they said.

Speaking before the ceasefire was announced late on Monday, Van de Perre said she was anxious about reports that groups were preparing for a counter-attack. “We already have reports that in certain places people are gathering and organising,” she said.

Van de Perre said she was in “constant dialogue” with M23 officers in charge of Goma and that humanitarian conditions in the city were dire.

Crossing the city was difficult, she said. “They [the M23] allow us to bring food and water to our bases, but apart from that we can barely move around.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...n-raped-burned-death-prison-m23-rebels-rwanda
 
brutal stuff. Rip Diane Fossey also , poor Mountain Gorillas in the middle of human chaos
 
