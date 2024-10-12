New bmf tournament idea

So here is my thoughts on this bmf tournament style tournament. The BMF isn’t the guy who wins all the fights. If that was the case, the bmf would always end up being the actual champ. It’s the guy that lives by the sword and dies by the sword. My problem with the tournament style is because the baddest mfer isn’t the one that always wins, what if they made the tournament by a voting system. 4 guys. They all fight eachother. 3 fights. Say 6 months, that may be a little tight for the way those guys fight, but the quicker it is the more true to bmf it is. At the end, say 10 voters vote on who deserves the bmf title. Win or lose. Maybe journalists or something. All about the performances. Start in January and the award can be presented during international fight week. At HoF inductions or something.