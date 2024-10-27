Did anyone else notice the BMF belt just disintegrated?

This was a title/belt that was invented by the supposed bad boys of MMA who stand and bang and don't do that 'wimpy grappling stuff, smell crotches etc....'. Ilia invited Max to stand and bang and Max politely declined. Ilia stunned or wobbled Max every round and made him go night-night in the 3rd. When Max refused to engage with Ilia in the beginning of the fight the BMF belt ceased to exist. I know Dana will find a way to make a BMF fight (maybe Max vs Dustin 3?) and the journalists will go along with it because they are almost always spineless and refuse to ask tough questions or state the obvious. BMF belt RIP!



Agree or Disagree? Discuss.