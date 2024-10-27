Did anyone else notice the BMF belt just disintegrated?

E

This was a title/belt that was invented by the supposed bad boys of MMA who stand and bang and don't do that 'wimpy grappling stuff, smell crotches etc....'. Ilia invited Max to stand and bang and Max politely declined. Ilia stunned or wobbled Max every round and made him go night-night in the 3rd. When Max refused to engage with Ilia in the beginning of the fight the BMF belt ceased to exist. I know Dana will find a way to make a BMF fight (maybe Max vs Dustin 3?) and the journalists will go along with it because they are almost always spineless and refuse to ask tough questions or state the obvious. BMF belt RIP!

Agree or Disagree? Discuss.
 
Ilia and Max didnt exactly sniff eachothers' jock , bubb.
 
the very second Max lost he become not eligible for bmf belt
/close
 
BMF title went to Topuria after he stood in the middle of the ring ready to throwdown.
 
Ilia was willing to risk it all right from the get-go, as opposed to Max. Max relinquished that BMF title to Ilia in the first 10 seconds of the bout.
 
