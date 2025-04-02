If Islam and his team are smart (and I think they are), he's the one making the calls

I'd ask for Gaethje and Ilia vs Arman for next contender*. He was #1 before the BMF KO and would mean a new name to his resume.

Don't do MMath: Max flatlined him and Ilia KOed Max, but JG fought 4 rds with a broken nose and Ilia and Max faced @ 145.



*I'd prefer to lobby for Arman rn and winner of Gaethje vs Ilia next, but probably/sadly this is a dead end with Dana.



And then call it a day and move up to 170. Belal would be north of 37 entering 2026, so it's a matter of father time he loses the belt.



If Belal somehow becomes the oldest fighter not only to win, nor to defend, but to defend at least twice (JDM and Shavkat, I guess) the WW title... well, props to him.

Islam could rematch Charles or whoever is up next as he waits for an eventual new 170 champ. Or just take some time off fighting to move up properly.