Never been more sure that Holloway will school Illia

I have never been more confident in a fight that Holloway will absolutely destroy Illia. The blessed warrior will kill Illia and it won’t be close.

The blessed warrior will then face the notorious one and emerge victorious again avenging his precious loss.

Holloway about to go on his journey to being the GOAT.

I will place the biggest bet I ever placed on Holloway, not sure how much yet but at least 5k.
 
Ilia will be the first to put max out cold. If I’m wrong, you can quote me and laugh about it.
 
Holloway is a better striker than Ilia.. like clearly... Holloway has never been dropped he has the chin... the question comes on if he can stop the grappling... Ilia is a better wrestler than people think... but does he have it in him to fight 25 minutes like Belal, Valentina, or Merab? Idk I have never seen him try..

And oddly the only guy who beat max by wrestling like that is Conor...
 
Ilia will chop max down with calf kicks
 
Hahahaha <lmao><lol>🤣

sticker_2122-512x512.png
 
Max has to worry about a young hungry opponent who has good wrestling, crisp boxing, and calf kicks

I'll never doubt Max again tho
 
Where did that sudden overwhelming confidence come from?
You haven't been nosing up Connors stash again have you?
 
The best is blessed and Holloway is blessed. Hawaii will stand up for Holloway. The blessed warrior will take back what is his and bring on the blessed era.
 
I’ll chill after the GOAT is done with his fight. How can you not be hyped? 308 is a month away. We are about to witness greatness again.

I’m gonna be putting up some serious cash, it’s time!

 
Ilia did in his first try with Max could not do it in three attempts, and he did it with striking.
 
