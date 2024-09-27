Never been more sure that Holloway will school Illia

Holloway is a better striker than Ilia.. like clearly... Holloway has never been dropped he has the chin... the question comes on if he can stop the grappling... Ilia is a better wrestler than people think... but does he have it in him to fight 25 minutes like Belal, Valentina, or Merab? Idk I have never seen him try..



And oddly the only guy who beat max by wrestling like that is Conor...