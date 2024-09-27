Never been more sure that Holloway will school Illia

koa pomaikai
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Jul 23, 2024
- Messages
- 225
- Reaction score
- 573
I have never been more confident in a fight that Holloway will absolutely destroy Illia. The blessed warrior will kill Illia and it won’t be close.
The blessed warrior will then face the notorious one and emerge victorious again avenging his precious loss.
Holloway about to go on his journey to being the GOAT.
I will place the biggest bet I ever placed on Holloway, not sure how much yet but at least 5k.
