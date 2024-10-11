Media Is Max Holloway the most loved fighter of all time?

K

koa pomaikai

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 23, 2024
Messages
302
Reaction score
698
I don’t think there is a fighter in MMA history more loved than Hawaii’s own Max “blessed” Holloway.

He made his MMA debut almost 14 years ago and has been universally loved for almost his entire run.

He is the pride of Hawaii and has never backed down from a fight. I can’t think of any fighter that is more universally loved. He should have been the one to become the face of MMA and I think Max would have been if he beat Conor Mcgregor back when they fought.

He had Conor turning into a wrestler long before Nate. When Max schools Illia, he is the one that is most deserving of a Mcgregor fight.

He will go on to retire Mcgregor and become the face of the fight game.

Mark my words, Mcgregor has taken everything Max has fought for, and Max will be the next cash cow.

What do you think? Is the pride of Hawaii the most loved fighter in UFC?

1728677406226.jpeg

1728677432772.jpeg


MMA SOUND - Max Holloway with his wife. 😅 | Facebook



1728677520583.jpeg
 
Max is the man, honorary mention for the KZ and Woodley
 
GrantB13 said:
Do you mean most amount of fans or fan to hater ratio? Because I'd be willing to bet there are more Fedor, Silva, and GSP fans for example by number than Holloway.
Click to expand...
Yes, what does most loved mean? Max is for sure not the most popular fighter of all time, not even close. If OP means most amount of fans to haters ratio, then I guess he might be up there. Maybe similar to Rumble?
 
GrantB13 said:
Do you mean most amount of fans or fan to hater ratio? Because I'd be willing to bet there are more Fedor, Silva, and GSP fans for example by number than Holloway.
Click to expand...
Agreed, maybe current fighters. Silva from something like 2010-2014 was beloved, even with the stinker Maia fight.
 
He is up there, I wasn't his biggest fan at first, I thought he was kinda annoying but he is an stand up dude with an exciting style, I was probably mad just because he beat fighters I like hahaha.

War Max!
 
Holly with her crossover appeal from boxing might be up there.

When it comes to hardcores and casuals alike, maybe.

Brock Lesnar due to mainstream notoriety is up there.
Rousey and Conor before their out of competition antics were definitely more beloved by the fans.

I've gotten the impression that a big chunk of the Islamic world who are aware of MMA are all Khabib fans.

I could go on (maybe not.)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media O’Malley still believes McGregor is the face of the UFC. O’Malley lists who he has to beat to replace McGregor.
2 3 4
Replies
60
Views
2K
Krixes
Krixes

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,458
Messages
56,322,424
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top