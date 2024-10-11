I don’t think there is a fighter in MMA history more loved than Hawaii’s own Max “blessed” Holloway.He made his MMA debut almost 14 years ago and has been universally loved for almost his entire run.He is the pride of Hawaii and has never backed down from a fight. I can’t think of any fighter that is more universally loved. He should have been the one to become the face of MMA and I think Max would have been if he beat Conor Mcgregor back when they fought.He had Conor turning into a wrestler long before Nate. When Max schools Illia, he is the one that is most deserving of a Mcgregor fight.He will go on to retire Mcgregor and become the face of the fight game.Mark my words, Mcgregor has taken everything Max has fought for, and Max will be the next cash cow.What do you think? Is the pride of Hawaii the most loved fighter in UFC?