Media NCAA Wrestling viewers express their frustration towards DC's unprofessional commentary

Does this sound about right?





Damn, they bullied him into quiting

 
classic cormier. the dude takes criticism like he takes getting his ass whooped

what's the criticism? I watched some of the time stamped video but I'm not seeing the issue (as presented in the video) and I am too lazy to pursue this any further without a clear explication de texte but I am interested lol.
 
just classic DC.

talking way too much about random stuff that isn't the match at hand, giving his opinion on 50/50 calls and acting like his is the word of god, blowing his own horn every 10 minutes
 
just classic DC.

talking way too much about random stuff that isn't the match at hand, giving his opinion on 50/50 calls and acting like his is the word of god, blowing his own horn every 10 minutes
thank you kindly! 👍
 
