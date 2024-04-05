How the Humiliation of Iowa Style Explains why People Liked Kung Fu Movies

Only a decade ago the way to wrestle was Iowa style, push forward, wrestle hard, use the basics, loosing is like a death in the family, etc. The way to train was Iowa too, train like a mad man, try to throw up every practice, wrestle hard, glorifying a fifth year senior crying because he didn't "earn" his spot on the team, you get the picture. Well then comes along Penn State lead by Cael Sanderson. His philosophy was a little different. Practice was not about conditioning or drilling, but live wrestling at about 20%. Play wrestling he called it, same thing as flow rolling in BJJ. The mood was light and fun in both practice, and matches. Lots of dodge ball too.



Well at first people mocked them, called them "Fun State." But then something happened, they started winning, and winning, and then dominating, and then blowing their opponents out of the water. Now Iowa can barely scrape by a champion, while Fun State is setting record after record.



Now something is happening in wrestling that we never saw before. High schools kids are beating the number one ranked college wrestlers. High school kids are winning college tournaments. Highschool kids are competing for spots on the Olympic team. High school girls are becoming back to back state champions in the boys division, high school freshman girls are winning matches in state tournaments in the boys division, seventh grade girls who have only been wrestling for two years are beating high school juniors and seniors, in the boys division.



None of these would even be imaginable when I was wrestling. We had talented wrestlers growing up, no one had ever seen anything like this.



I looked into these what these young outliers are doing to try to figure out how they are doing to jump levels so fast. I discovered one commonality.



They all attended Jrob’s intensive camp.



Just kidding.



They all attend wrestling clubs. These clubs are running themselves more like Penn State and less like Iowa. Everything you thought you new about how long it takes to get good, how much effort it takes to get good, what type of training you need to get good, throw it out the window. Easy as pie practices for a few years can take you to NCAA champion level with just slightly above average talent.



Bottom line to training is this.



If you are live wrestling half assed, letting people get take downs on you that you could defend, swiping at legs with low effort, and never push you self so that you get tired. You will rule.



If you are going hard every go, have your heart pounding every go, giving nothing to you opponent every go. You will suck.



If you do sloppy moves, put you self out of position, do what every feels most comfortable at the moment. You will rule.



If you follow the basics and build good habits. You will suck.



If you learn high percentage moves from Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Japan. You will rule.



If you learn what ever your coach learned when he was in middle school. You will suck.



If you learn moves in terms of systems, forced errors, and drawing out your opponent. You will rule.



If you learn a variety of moves and are expected to figuring out which ones work best for you. You will suck.



If your coach makes technical commentary on both the visible and invisible technique. Saying something like, “your tension should be in the back foot when you feel him readying up his base here.” You will rule.



If you coach makes technical commentary on the visible only, “head up, back straight, hips in.” You will suck.



If your coach paces the room of the training wrestlers, stopping to make commentary on what he sees from each individual to each individual and assigning drills as such. You will rule.



If your coach calls the team in to assign some drills or make some point. You will suck.



Now how does this relate to Kung Fu movies? Kung Fu movies exploded in popularity, and one of the reasons less talked about is the training scenes. Now Kung Fu training has not lived up to its promise, but in a world obsessed with griding, hard work, an talented individuals just figuring things out, the themes of mastery expressed in martial arts cinema stroked at an instinctual chord deep within the souls of viewers.



On screen.



Kung Fu masters relied on secret techniques to win, not just doing the stuff everybody knows better than everybody else.



Martial arts instructors paced back and forth across the line of practicing students giving individual corrections. You never see a Kung Fu instructor giving out move of the day in movies.



Kung Fu training used weird exercises and drills to develop a feel for motions and tensions in combat. They showed a strong focus on the invisible technique.



In other words, at the height of the Kung Fu boom, athletic training methods were horrible and hindering instinctual progress. When people saw on screen the real way it should be done (even if it was fake) they instinctually gravitated towards it.