Nassordine Imavov - Discount Gegard Mousasi?

Watching him fight and operate last night it felt like seeing a lot of the things Mousasi did back in the day - both good and bad. Their striking is very similar especially their output when they smell blood. Seeing Imavov hurt Dolidze in the first round and hit him with 100+ consistent follow up shots was reminiscent to Mousasi vs. Vitor in the first round.
Then he just looks to tie up with Dolidze for most of the rest of the fight, almost like a purposeful strategy to conserve energy? The lackadaisical approach throughout rounds 2-5 and even that “I don’t give a fuck about anything” facial expression throughout the fight was reminiscent of Mousasi. Imavov just has even less killer instinct.
