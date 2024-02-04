Nassordine Imavov - Discount Gegard Mousasi?

Gabe

Gabe

Watching him fight and operate last night it felt like seeing a lot of the things Mousasi did back in the day - both good and bad. Their striking is very similar especially their output when they smell blood. Seeing Imavov hurt Dolidze in the first round and hit him with 100+ consistent follow up shots was reminiscent to Mousasi vs. Vitor in the first round.

Then he just looks to tie up with Dolidze for most of the rest of the fight, almost like a purposeful strategy to conserve energy? The lackadaisical approach throughout rounds 2-5 and even that “I don’t give a fuck about anything” facial expression throughout the fight was reminiscent of Mousasi. Imavov just has even less killer instinct.
 
Was thinking the same thing as I was watching last night. Talked about it on the episode dropping tomorrow (shameless plug). Seemed like Imavov was content to score by punching his way in to the clinch and then just let the time melt away since he knew nothing was being offered in return from that position. Not the most aesthetically pleasing, but he was up in the fight and didn't need to take unnecessary risk. I do want to see him against Vettori or Allen after their fight.
 
Totally different style

Moussasi was flat footed, especially after his knee injury. With a good jab and great ground game.

While Imavov bounces on his legs, one hand low, one below the chin. Then he darts in and out. Without a good ground or clinch game.


I guess both have brown hair, beard and look bored. Sherdog....
 
This lol. They're totally different.

Only real thing they have in common is that they're both cans.
 
I feel like with Imavov's bouncy style he might be the type of guy to frustrate Mousasi.

Mousasi was elite but he had that Diaz like thing where elite fighters can gameplan and beat him pretty handily every time. If you didn't run into Moose's jab or get overwhelmed by his early blitzes he wasn't very good at making late fight adjustments and instead he sorta just got visably frustrated like he did against Jacare and Machida. Imavov still has much to prove but with his footwork he already has a skill that Mousasi was limited by.
 
