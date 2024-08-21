Name a bill you hate paying the most

Obviously the best answer is all of them but name the 1 you hate paying the most
Cable, they keep ripping my ass month after month with their ever increasing charges and worser and worser service but I still cant find the grapefruits to cut their bitch ass off!
So, every month I dig deeper into my pockets and it reminds me of what a coward I am
I hate them so much!
 
Car and homeowners insurance. I also hate paying car registration fees in California because it's high AF. The most expensive of them all is private school tuition x2. I know it's a choice to do so, but my wife is pretty determined to keep them in that school all the way until they graduate high school. Not to mention they nickel and dime you in any way possible. It just rubs me the wrong way because I'm paying for something that is free to the public. Also since we're on the topic. Club soccer is also fairly pricey and will only get worse if my son ever plays at the highest levels when he gets older. Yeah we can afford it, but I don't want to afford it. Heck, a lot of youth extracurricular activities are expensive especially if doing so at a higher and/or competitive level. At least the city has activities/sports that are affordable.
 
