Social My tipping fiasco at bagel shop

Yesterday, I was off for the Federal holiday and I decided to get bagel sandwiches for my wife and I for breakfast.

It was a little busy but nothing too crazy. I order my stuff (two sliced salt bagels, tub of veggie cream cheese and two breakfast sandwiches). and the only way to tip is as you pay. I will get into this...

I am waiting and I'm noticing to-go bags piling up near the register but no names are getting called. I wait a second and figure people are ordering by phone.

After 5 minutes or so, and a bunch more orders, I go up and interrupt the line to ask if my order was there as someone that went after me got their order.

Everyone knows line etiquette means nothing when the ordering/delivery gets out of whack.

The cashier (maybe 20/21 years old or so and definite leftist) grabs a bag and says, "Yes this one is yours, we didn't have the second salt bagel so do you want a different one?"

My response: "Another bagel that I paid for? Yes."

Her: "We are training so why don't you give us grace."

I could have three-pieced her.

I tipped already and you know what, boyz?????

I'm done tipping!

We had a good run, but me and tipping????

No Mas.
 
Good. Should have came across her dome for coming at you sideways though. Got to establish dominance with these lippy broads.
 
Middle-aged? I'm 38.

Tipping before service is insane.
It is insane, AND, ask servers and wait staff who tips the best. We complain(royal we, im in my 40's..) but still tip much better than most. Guess that says something about us, but I am not sure it is entirely complimentary.
 
It is insane, AND, ask servers and wait staff who tips the best. We complain(royal we, im in my 40's..) but still tip much better than most. Guess that says something about us, but I am not sure it is entirely complimentary.
We have accepted the burden for this system is on the customer, not the business. Pay a regular wage and enough tipping.
 
With a few exceptions if I'm not sitting down at their restaurant, being served and getting my order taken, I'm not tipping.
<KhabibBS>
 
Yeah they don't care anymore. The other day I got Starbucks and the cashier just put my change in the tip jar and said have a nice day after handing me my drink.
 
The tip jar would have left with me lol
 
I hate tipping everywhere. It's just guilt based price gouging. Tipping used to be gratuity to service people, but at this point it's a fee.

I don't mind gratuity for a service rendered. Like a waitress comes to your table, takes your order, refills drinks, checks on you, addresses anything you're not happy with. Cool. That's worth a 20% markup.

Handing someone goods they purchased over a counter isn't really a service rendered. It's a single standalone transaction.
 
Tipping before service is greasing, and is normally done for a specific reason.

I find greasing far more effective than tipping.

A hundred bucks to the server or bartender prior to service almost guarantees a great time. Half the time the server may even bring an extra drink or two off the bill, or maybe a free desert etc. Tipping is for suckers, grease is where its at. Also, I ain't giving shit to bagel jockey.
 
Exactly. How is picking up food that they hand you in a bag any different than going to the mall and buying clothes or shoes. You don't tip for items you buy at regular stores.
 
I have greased my share in my day, believe me. This isn't even like that though. It is the expected tip that discounts the actual service. Like, it is expected to be made, but it does nothing for your actual service whatsoever.
 
BINGO!!! I'm not poor, but they are making a wage to do the job. To do the bare minimum is not the point of the tip.
 
