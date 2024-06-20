Yesterday, I was off for the Federal holiday and I decided to get bagel sandwiches for my wife and I for breakfast.



It was a little busy but nothing too crazy. I order my stuff (two sliced salt bagels, tub of veggie cream cheese and two breakfast sandwiches). and the only way to tip is as you pay. I will get into this...



I am waiting and I'm noticing to-go bags piling up near the register but no names are getting called. I wait a second and figure people are ordering by phone.



After 5 minutes or so, and a bunch more orders, I go up and interrupt the line to ask if my order was there as someone that went after me got their order.



Everyone knows line etiquette means nothing when the ordering/delivery gets out of whack.



The cashier (maybe 20/21 years old or so and definite leftist) grabs a bag and says, "Yes this one is yours, we didn't have the second salt bagel so do you want a different one?"



My response: "Another bagel that I paid for? Yes."



Her: "We are training so why don't you give us grace."



I could have three-pieced her.



I tipped already and you know what, boyz?????



I'm done tipping!



We had a good run, but me and tipping????



No Mas.