Do you feel guilty when you skip the tip at self-checkout?

Oh, the dreaded iPad swivel—where a cold, lifeless screen silently judges you for not tipping an algorithm. It’s like being guilt-tripped by a robot. Next thing you know, your self-checkout machine will start leaving passive-aggressive comments.
But seriously, tipping should be for actual service, not just for existing in a retail space. If a human hands me a coffee or hauls a tray of hot food to my table, I’m happy to tip. But if I’m the one scanning, bagging, and essentially working there for free? I should be the one getting paid!
It’s like a staring contest with the cashier, and I’m losing because I can’t keep my eyes off the iPad. I press “No Tip,” and I feel like I just ghosted a potential friend. The cashier always looks disappointed which doesn’t help.
It’s diabolical work when restaurants intentionally restrict the option to not tip, making it difficult for customers to choose not to leave a tip.
