My one dog wont eat her dog food.

Feb 8, 2009
So I have two Pomsky's. One looks more like a Pom, the other looks more like a husky. Anyway, i make them food by cooking boneless skinless chicken leg meat i get from RD for $1.50/lb and Sweet potatoes i roast. I add Blue Buffalo dry food that i puree in a food processor. They seem to love this. But the problem lies when i run out and give them there dry food. The one dog eats it, but the other refuses to eat it. Its been 4 days and it pisses me off this dog is starving itself. I feel bad for the other dog because i am forcing it to eat the dry food because i refuse to make another batch till this other dog eats its damn dry food. This is expensive $90 a bag dog food, it aint cheap.
 
Maybe pour some low sodium gravy or broth on the dry dog food
 
Blue Buffalo is kinda a shitty brand tbh. Yes they market as if they’re high end but I remember when I worked at the pet store we often got updates that this n that of theirs was recalled, sick dogs here and there, poor ingredients used in the food, etc. not once did I ever recommend it.

Anyways, dude above is right. If your dog hasn’t eaten in four days you’ve got a nice vet bill coming. Enjoy!
 
I also alternate food for my dogs, a chihuahua and a boxer, between home cooked meals (ground turkey, pumpkin puree, carrots, potatoes, ginger, turmeric, thyme) and dry IAMS dog food that I buy in 50lbs bag from Costco.

I feel bad giving them kibble at all, but I have been trying to save money recently. It’s not even that expensive to give them cooked meals, it’s probably the same or cheaper than canned food but way better quality.
It just takes the extra time and effort of buying it, cooking, and cleaning.

I’m not sure it’s worth to buy the most expensive kibble available, it’s still triple processed food.

Maybe switch them to canned?
Or mix in something cheap, healthy, and easy like Osculater said.

Ideally if I had the finances and free time that I did a few years ago I would just make my own canned food for dogs, with my pressure cooker.
 
chill doggie said:
I’m not sure it’s worth to buy the most expensive kibble available, it’s still triple processed food.
Tbh for years I didn’t know what difference it made, until again, I started working at the pet store. (And before it’s pointed out, yes there are brands endorsed by the company that are masked as a “great” brands but are actually shit. Anyways, I’m not on about those, but rather the actual good brands I researched myself).

cheaper brands use a lot of filler, low quality ingredients, corn meal, and just garbage tier “meat” products and because of this will lack in important things such as high protein. It’s not healthy on any level. It’s just something to fill the animal’s stomach. It’s not harmful, but it’s not ideal either. But I get it, dog food is expensive as fuck when you’re buying higher grade. I don’t think you have to buy the most expensive one out there (which funnily when I left, was the dog food made from bugs lmao), but I’d say you see changes when you upgrade. Nicer fur, better skin, and if your dog doesn’t inhale its food it will tend to eat less because it has more protein in its diet (this doesn’t apply to puppies lmao they will eat you outta a home). It kinda evens out I think. I buy my cat expensive food and the bag is fucking small, but it lasts a month.

Anyways, kibble itself isn’t the best path, you’re right about that. But if you’re going to use it I figure you should get something at least decent. I’d recommend some brands but I think most of what I know is Canadian.
 
At this point I'd feed it whatever it may eat, as long as it has protein.

Never met a dog that wouldn't eat scrambled eggs with some kind of meat mixed in, like ham.
 
Kardashians said:
Blue Buffalo is kinda a shitty brand tbh. Yes they market as if they’re high end but I remember when I worked at the pet store we often got updates that this n that of theirs was recalled, sick dogs here and there, poor ingredients used in the food, etc. not once did I ever recommend it.

Anyways, dude above is right. If your dog hasn’t eaten in four days you’ve got a nice vet bill coming. Enjoy!
This,,,,,,,, most of them dry foods are terrible.
 
