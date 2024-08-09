My one dog wont eat her dog food.

IDGETKTFO
So I have two Pomsky's. One looks more like a Pom, the other looks more like a husky. Anyway, i make them food by cooking boneless skinless chicken leg meat i get from RD for $1.50/lb and Sweet potatoes i roast. I add Blue Buffalo dry food that i puree in a food processor. They seem to love this. But the problem lies when i run out and give them there dry food. The one dog eats it, but the other refuses to eat it. Its been 4 days and it pisses me off this dog is starving itself. I feel bad for the other dog because i am forcing it to eat the dry food because i refuse to make another batch till this other dog eats its damn dry food. This is expensive $90 a bag dog food, it aint cheap.