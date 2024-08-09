My one dog wont eat her dog food.

chill doggie said: I’m not sure it’s worth to buy the most expensive kibble available, it’s still triple processed food. Click to expand...

Tbh for years I didn’t know what difference it made, until again, I started working at the pet store. (And before it’s pointed out, yes there are brands endorsed by the company that are masked as a “great” brands but are actually shit. Anyways, I’m not on about those, but rather the actual good brands I researched myself).cheaper brands use a lot of filler, low quality ingredients, corn meal, and just garbage tier “meat” products and because of this will lack in important things such as high protein. It’s not healthy on any level. It’s just something to fill the animal’s stomach. It’s not harmful, but it’s not ideal either. But I get it, dog food is expensive as fuck when you’re buying higher grade. I don’t think you have to buy the most expensive one out there (which funnily when I left, was the dog food made from bugs lmao), but I’d say you see changes when you upgrade. Nicer fur, better skin, and if your dog doesn’t inhale its food it will tend to eat less because it has more protein in its diet (this doesn’t apply to puppies lmao they will eat you outta a home). It kinda evens out I think. I buy my cat expensive food and the bag is fucking small, but it lasts a month.Anyways, kibble itself isn’t the best path, you’re right about that. But if you’re going to use it I figure you should get something at least decent. I’d recommend some brands but I think most of what I know is Canadian.