Costco Food Courts Just Got Even Better

Looks like its time to switch from Sam's Club to Costco, eat a dick, Sam Walton!

Cause ole Pete finna be eating chicken bakes and dolla fiddy hot dogs...





In a reversal of the cliché, Costco announced that soon it will no longer serve Pepsi products at its food court, so hopefully Coke is okay.

Ron Vachris, CEO of the warehouse retail giant, announced that Costco would be switching its food court fountains to Coca-Cola products during the company's shareholder meeting Thursday.

The announcement came after a shareholder asked a question about the change, which had been previously rumored.

"This summer we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola," Vachris said.

The company switched from Coca-Cola to Pepsi products in its food courts in 2013 to maintain the price of its tentpole $1.50 hot dog combo, according to CNN.

Costco CFO Gary Millerchip said in 2024 that, "the $1.50 hot dog price is safe."
 
The founder of Costco once threatened the new CEO that if he raised the price of the hotdog, he would personally kill him

I just watched a video on how much money Costco is losing per hotdog combo, and it's like $2 to $3. Fortunately for Costco they lure you in with hotdog and you end up buying a 6 pack of 70 inch LED TV

 
This is why I love Costco. They will exhaust every possibility before raising the price on anything.

If Pepsi raised their prices, then pick up the phone and call Coke and negotiate a volume discount.

It's pretty amazing that they kept that deal at $1.50 for literally 40 years.
 
I read Costco makes next to zero profit on sales. All they want is the memberships.

I personally love buying bulk for only two people and the gas is typically 4-5 cents cheaper than anyone else in my area. Not a fan of the junk at their concessions
 
kansas-city.gif
 
That reminds me it's time to take back my long dead christmas tree back to Costco...


On a serious note...Have they changed their return policy on that yet?
 
I've never had a Costco hot dog
or a monster energy drink
or nutella
or watched Game of Thrones
 
HomeCheese said:
I drank a root beer yesterday, first soda I had in at least ten years. That shit is really unhealthy man.
Yeah I occasionally get this hot dog, but I don't even take the soda.

It was a godsend when I was young and broke though, I sometimes had 4 kids under my care and I needed to feed them all with my last $10.

Hot dog and soda filled them up and they were happy!
 
Other said:
I've never had a Costco hot dog
or a monster energy drink
or nutella
or watched Game of Thrones
it's a good value with a soda if you are on the run
eh, that stuff is poison
I would recommend nutella on a croissant or in a crepe, it's essentially chocolate
same here, avoided it entirely, once I heard the final episodes sucked, I was vindicated
 
HomeCheese said:
I drank a root beer yesterday, first soda I had in at least ten years. That shit is really unhealthy man.
And the sweeteners in diet sodas are pretty bad for your body. I avoid anything with sucralose and acesulfame potassium, and sadly most diet sodas and protein powders have one or both. I rarely drink sodas and I buy unflavored whey protein.
 
