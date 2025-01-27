Costco Food Courts Just Got Even Better

Pliny Pete
Looks like its time to switch from Sam's Club to Costco, eat a dick, Sam Walton!
Cause ole Pete finna be eating chicken bakes and dolla fiddy hot dogs...
In a reversal of the cliché, Costco announced that soon it will no longer serve Pepsi products at its food court, so hopefully Coke is okay.
Ron Vachris, CEO of the warehouse retail giant, announced that Costco would be switching its food court fountains to Coca-Cola products during the company's shareholder meeting Thursday.
The announcement came after a shareholder asked a question about the change, which had been previously rumored.
"This summer we will be converting our food court fountain business back over to Coca-Cola," Vachris said.
The company switched from Coca-Cola to Pepsi products in its food courts in 2013 to maintain the price of its tentpole $1.50 hot dog combo, according to CNN.
Costco CFO Gary Millerchip said in 2024 that, "the $1.50 hot dog price is safe."
