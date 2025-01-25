  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

My Friend used to be an ICE Lawyer - His opinion on Trump's Immigration Policy

Believe it or not, one of my HS friends used to be an ICE lawyer, which he quit for another job 2 years ago. I asked him about Trump's immigration reforms and executive orders and this is what he messaged me.

"Hey XXXXX. Nice hearing from you. Thanks brother.

My opinion on Trump's executive orders? Most of them won't last. The courts will strike them down. Some of the orders I'm aware of appear to go directly against the Immigration Nationality Act (INA), which was enacted by Congress. The President can't simply issue orders that go against statutes passed by Congress -- it's unconstitutional.

I think Trump has also expanded expedited removals in a way that will prevent aliens from seeking asylum, which the courts will reverse. I also think Trump's order that prevents asylum seekers from obtaining temporary work permits will also be reversed. To put it simply, it's all a political stunt.

The real way to solve our immigration crisis is to reform the INA, which is impossible if the Dems and GOP keep digging their heels. To me, it's just common sense. This will be cyclical. While some of Trump's executive orders are legit, they will be reversed when a new president is elected and the cycle will continue.

I have nothing against illegal immigrants who work hard in the United States and pay their taxes. Let them stay. The problem is the difficulty in separating those that are good from those that are bad actors. When I first started at ICE a while ago, I was shocked by how little we knew about people who enter the country illegally. I think I've stated this before, but there's no central database that we can easily access to determine who all these people are. And it's just not Hispanic people who enter our country. It's also people from countries that want to harm the United States. Many folks on the terror watch list have also luckily been caught trying to enter the border illegally while I was with ICE. It was an eye opener for me.

What was also shocking for me was that in removal proceedings, a person could just present a document printed on a piece of paper saying that it was their birth certificate and the courts would simply take their word for it. There was no authentication requirement like a regular court would require. The fact of the matter is, there are no rules of evidence in immigration court and it was enacted that way on purpose. This needs to change and I wish politicians would focus on this more.

I wish all people who are good can come to the US, but I value the safety of the United States more. It's just a matter of time before we see something like 9-11 happen again if we're not vigilant and if we play loose with the border. It's hard to believe that liberals are afraid of COVID but they just don't seem to understand that the lack of security at the border is just as scary, if not more so. Hope you're not offended by my opinion! Ha!"
 
Good stuff he is very right and INA needs a total redesign.
Yeah, it’s not really inside baseball.

A lot of Trump’s executive orders(as first day EO’s from all Presidents are mostly symbolic tone setters if not just reversals anyway) were meant to possibly have them legislated through the courts via strike down, then appeal, and move up the chain. Plenty of things have been established that way. Some have virtually no chance..like birthright citizenship but others we’ll see.

No court challenges to signed EO can prevent large scale deportations or Trump crafting the necessary fortress of enforcement through Mexico, CA and SA and militarizing our border to limit unwanted immigration to pretty much nothing.

As for future presidents reversing, there is never public demand for open borders.

If Trump can carry out the largest deportation campaign since Eisenhower(doable) and have by far the lowest border encounters since they’ve been recorded. A future candidate promising to undo that would be electoral poison because everybody saw what happened when they empowered Biden to do it and it kicked off the most catastrophic border crisis of the modern era. It’s why democrats lost..suck on your eggs..it was the open border, stupid.

People are less susceptible to emotional manipulation on this issue now. I predict Trump won’t be hit with a spring and summer wave of Soros caravans and democrats wont be able to seize any high ground on this issue because Trump is utilizing our neighbors from day 1 this time. Rather than year 3 or 4 when he crafted MPP and made deals with Mexico, Guatemala,
El Salvador, etc. I just don’t see the 10,000 a day coming in…which will clear up detention space for 10,000 going out

What MAGA wants at 2028 is for that border to be so quiet and squared away that it’s understood by all future candidates that any suggestion that it should be louder and more chaotic(“humane”) is a campaign ender.

I see some democrats coming around. It might actually be possible to get an immigration deal done. Like the Lankford surrender with the cuck quotas removed wouldn’t be bad
 
Kingz said:
As for future presidents reversing, there is never public demand for open borders.
I mean that was true during Biden's presidency too but he still quietly did it.

Kingz said:
I see some democrats coming around. It might actually be possible to get an immigration deal done. Like the Lankford surrender with the cuck quotas removed wouldn’t be bad
I don't really see it. Because that would be publicly perceived as giving Trump a "win."
 
