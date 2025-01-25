Believe it or not, one of my HS friends used to be an ICE lawyer, which he quit for another job 2 years ago. I asked him about Trump's immigration reforms and executive orders and this is what he messaged me.



"Hey XXXXX. Nice hearing from you. Thanks brother.



My opinion on Trump's executive orders? Most of them won't last. The courts will strike them down. Some of the orders I'm aware of appear to go directly against the Immigration Nationality Act (INA), which was enacted by Congress. The President can't simply issue orders that go against statutes passed by Congress -- it's unconstitutional.



I think Trump has also expanded expedited removals in a way that will prevent aliens from seeking asylum, which the courts will reverse. I also think Trump's order that prevents asylum seekers from obtaining temporary work permits will also be reversed. To put it simply, it's all a political stunt.



The real way to solve our immigration crisis is to reform the INA, which is impossible if the Dems and GOP keep digging their heels. To me, it's just common sense. This will be cyclical. While some of Trump's executive orders are legit, they will be reversed when a new president is elected and the cycle will continue.



I have nothing against illegal immigrants who work hard in the United States and pay their taxes. Let them stay. The problem is the difficulty in separating those that are good from those that are bad actors. When I first started at ICE a while ago, I was shocked by how little we knew about people who enter the country illegally. I think I've stated this before, but there's no central database that we can easily access to determine who all these people are. And it's just not Hispanic people who enter our country. It's also people from countries that want to harm the United States. Many folks on the terror watch list have also luckily been caught trying to enter the border illegally while I was with ICE. It was an eye opener for me.



What was also shocking for me was that in removal proceedings, a person could just present a document printed on a piece of paper saying that it was their birth certificate and the courts would simply take their word for it. There was no authentication requirement like a regular court would require. The fact of the matter is, there are no rules of evidence in immigration court and it was enacted that way on purpose. This needs to change and I wish politicians would focus on this more.



I wish all people who are good can come to the US, but I value the safety of the United States more. It's just a matter of time before we see something like 9-11 happen again if we're not vigilant and if we play loose with the border. It's hard to believe that liberals are afraid of COVID but they just don't seem to understand that the lack of security at the border is just as scary, if not more so. Hope you're not offended by my opinion! Ha!"